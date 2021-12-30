Flashback photography: One year ago in Petaluma

One of the things that Petaluma’s Dan Kabanuck likes about photography is that he never really knows what he has until he uploads his shots into a computer and takes a close look.

Dan Kabanuck, musician and photographer. (COURTESY OF DAN KABANUCK)

“I’m always saying to myself, ‘Wow! I didn’t realize that’s what I was seeing while I was actually seeing it,’” he said. “That’s always sort of a moment of excitement, wondering what you have, but never really knowing until you know.”

Additionally, when you put several months in between the taking of the pictures and that first look, the wow factor of the experience is often amplified, and under the right circumstances can feel a little like peering into a time machine. That’s what happened recently when Kabanuck — a local real estate broker, heavy metal musician and photographer — finally perused about 70 photos he took in downtown Petaluma almost exactly one year ago, taken with a Nikkon D700 he’d just acquired.

“I’m a Nikkon shooter,“ Kabanuck said. ”The D700 came out in 2008, and it’s considered a kind of legendary camera. It all comes down to the Panasonic sensor in it. There’s just something about that sensor in there that gives you these amazing digital images, with almost a film quality to them.“

With the D700 in hand, in the early days of the new year when much of Petaluma was still closed to the public, he set out to see what the new camera could do.

“It weights a ton, which appeals to me enormously,” he said. “So I went downtown to grab a few shots, and then I pretty much parked it and got busy with other things. I put the camera on a shelf and sort of forgot about those 70 shots on it.”

When Kabanuck finally got around to looking at the images, he was dazzled by their vividness of color and sharpness of detail.

“It’s a very different look from most modern cameras,” he said.

He was also struck by a powerful, and slightly jarring sense of emptiness and quiet the pictures captured. Taken as they were at a time before the vaccines allowed theaters and restaurants to welcome people inside, the pictures capture a moment just before Petalumans began exercising a rising degree of confidence to step out of their homes and semi-distantly mingle with with their neighbors.

“I was knocked out by the look of the photos, which are gorgeous, with colors that just look like something out of a movie,” Kabanuck said. “And it was really strange and kind of cool to see shots of empty streets that now usually have more people on them, and to see closed businesses or places that I know went out-of-business, that are now open with brand new businesses. It’s a little sad, yeah, but it’s also positive because — even with the variants and some events being canceled — it seems like there’s a better feel in the air when we go downtown now, compared to last year, when everyone had their heads down and it all felt so somber. These pictures remind me of how things were a year ago, and give me hope for how things will be a year from now.”