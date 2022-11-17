Flying hearts turn heads in Veterans Parade

[The above is the text of the flyers that Life on Earth Art volunteers handed out during the Nov. 11 Veterans Day Parade in Petaluma]

Of all the eye-catching entries in Petaluma’s Veterans Day Parade on Friday, Nov.11 – beaming dignitaries in cars, crisply uniformed marching bands in formation, classic military vehicles festooned in flags and banner, a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter roaring overhead – one of the more unexpected and unusual sights was a procession of winged hearts. A team of over a dozen volunteers carried the 10 paper mâché creations along the 1.5-mile parade route, some of the hearts as wide as nine-feet from wing tip to wing tip, four of them fully functioning “puppets” on six-foot high supports, with outstretched wings that lifted and fell in a smile-inducing approximation of flight.

“Look! They’re flying!” was a common remark heard from the crowds that lined the streets of downtown Petaluma. Many observers applauded. Some stretched out their own human arms and flapped in solidarity as the procession passed by.

“I loved that, seeing people do that,” said Tracy Ferron, founder of Life on Earth Art, the Petaluma-based arts nonprofit that organized the parade project. It was Ferron’s inspiration to create the articulated, soaring parade puppets – one of which was emblazoned with the word “honor” – along with six smaller hearts representing the six branches of the U.S. military, carried along like lanterns, just behind a banner that proclaimed, “Thank You Veterans.”

Bringing up the rear was another banner: “We invite veterans, their families and supporters, to come make winged hearts.” Some of the volunteers passed out flyers (see sidebar) with additional details about Life on Earth Art and its outreach to veterans, with the announcement that the Petaluma group is partnering with the Veteran Art Project to launch a Veterans Art Day in March of 2023. All of this together marks an expansion of Life on Earth Art’s mission, enfolding the mental health needs of veterans into the nonprofit’s overall vision, and Ferron’s core belief, that the desire to express ourselves through art — exploring the full array of joy, pain, grief and healing — is a fundamental part of the human experience.

As Ferron told the assembled volunteers two hours before the parade stepped off, her desire to incorporate a veterans outreach into the organization’s work began with news of the war in Ukraine.

“I was thinking about the costs of war, and started thinking of our veterans, and how tender and difficult the news must be for them, and I put a wish out that I was hoping to offer this work to veterans – and somehow, it’s now happening,” explained Ferron, as the group stood in a circle at Life on Earth Art’s current studio at 8 Fourth St. According to Ferron, she was approached by Steve Dilley of the Veterans Art Project, a nonprofit based in San Diego. “For the last 10 years, he’s done work with veterans, creating opportunities for deep art experience in ceramics, cast bronze and glass. He has a grant to do ‘veterans art cafe’s’ across the state, with the goal of producing community, and belonging and art experience for healing, and to elevate veterans into local mental health boards, etcetera.”

When he proposed a joint collaboration to create a Veterans Art Day in Sonoma County, Ferron saw the potential immediately.

“I said, ‘Holy Smokes, let’s do it!’” she said. “So we’re creating this new veterans programming and we’re very excited.”

To support the efforts, Ferron hired Petaluma veteran Esaia Gonzalez to be Life on Earth Art’s Veteran Liaison. Gonzalez is the founder of the Petaluma branch of Veterans Walk and Talk, originally formed in Southern California to help veterans heal trauma and emotional stress by establishing community and friendships with other veterans.

“It’s super exciting,” said Ferron, “the possibilities of working with VA hospitals, different therapists, different art groups and organizations, to create a sense of community for veterans, to combat a common sense of isolation through our established arts platform.”

As Ferron spoke, the hearts that would soon be carried rested nearby on the floor, with the banners draped across a table as the volunteers prepared for the short but sometimes strenuous parade. Though made of paper, some of the larger hearts are heavy, weighing more than 30 pounds. The puppet hearts are operated by strings and pulleys, all connect to backpacks worn by the puppeteers, with rods that lifted the hearts high over their heads, curved forward to give the hearts a look of forward motion above the ground. The whole contraption requires a bit of practice, and a strong sense of balance to keep from being pulled over by the weight of the puppet.

To experience what the volunteers were agreeing to, this reporter joined the puppet team for the procession, operating one of the smaller six-foot articulated hearts. Just before heading outside to get rigged up, the volunteers shared their reasons of joining the parade project, after which Ferron delivered one final “into the breach” message.

“What we are doing today,” she said, “is basically honoring our veterans, extending an invitation for them to come join us, to make hearts with us and be in community with us as we work to elevate and advocate for veterans. I’m so grateful to be able to do this work in Petaluma, which has embraced what we’re doing here with open arms. It’s genuinely a real honor.”