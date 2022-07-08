Food-themed poetry submissions sought by Arts Center

The Petaluma Arts Center recently announced an upcoming exhibition to be titled “Agri-CULTURED,” described as a showcase of art that reflects the local food community. The announcement came with a call for entries from local artists. This week, the center announced an ancillary piece of the exhibit: food-themed poetry.

“Petaluma Arts Center is currently seeking poetry on food and memory in tandem with Agric-Cultured,” states a new release issued by Executive Director Carin Jacobs, who is co-curating the exhibit with Betty Teller.

All forms and styles of poetry will be accepted, though entries are limited to 48 lines or one page, and only one submission per applicant will be accepted.

Poetry will be juried by Sonoma County’s new Poet Laureate E;izabeth Carothers Herron.

To submit a poem or find out more about the exhibit, visit PetalumaArtsCenter.org.