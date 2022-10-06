For local theater veteran, impending lung surgery is just the beginning

Other ways to contribute : Supporters can contribute to a crowdfunding campaign on MightyCause.com and purchas T-shirts emblazoned with a butterfly-lung image (designed by Hamilton’s sister) and the words “ Mary Jo’s Air Force” (Bonfire.com/mary-jos-air-force/)

Actors and singers have a special understanding of the importance of oxygen, regularly and happily filling their lungs with it while performing a song or snippet of oratory. Though lungs do not draw the same lofty praise that a singer’s voice or an actor’s face receive, they are as important a tool when performing on stage as those flashier, more visible body parts.

It is fitting, then, that when longtime stage manager Mary Jo Hamilton put out the call for local theater performers to assist her in her battle against lung disease, an impressive array of local singers and actors quickly stepped up to put on a fundraiser to help with recovery expenses once she receives her new set of lungs, which will hopefully be soon.

“Originally, for the fundraiser, I thought we’d just open the stage and let anyone who wanted to sing something participate,” said Hamilton. “But it was pointed out that we’d have a show that went on all night. So I invited people I’ve worked with, or whose work I’ve always appreciated. And they all said yes.”

Hamilton has cheekily titled the fundraiser “A Night of Fresh Air.” It’s set for Sunday, Oct. 16 from 6-9 p.m., in the studio at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, where she’s worked regularly since 2001. Participants include Eileen Morris, Mary Gannon Graham, Zachary Hasbany, Brittany Hasbany Law, Nancy Hayashibara, Lorenzo Alviso, Robert Nelson, Ted Smith and Sarah Wintermeyer, with Bernie Lee acting as Master of Ceremonies.

“It’s very sweet, how many people have offered to be part of this,” Hamilton said, slightly out of breath after organizing shipment of oxygen tanks that were just delivered to her home in Santa Rosa. “It’s been so touching. I am always in a state of trying not to cry, thinking about that.”

Hamilton was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in 2018. Then, last September, while in the middle of production on “Galatea” – Spreckels’ first show following the 18-month COVID-19 shutdown – her condition suddenly worsened and she was hospitalized with severe breathing problems.

“I’ve been on oxygen ever since,” Hamilton said.

Though she’s continued to work her day job as accounts manager for the Dance Center, she’s had to put her stage managing duties on hold. A stage manager, in theater, is the person who assists the director during rehearsals, organizing all of the behind-the-stage details, and then generally operating lights and sound during the run of the show. Like the lungs Hamilton is waiting for, it’s a vital though nearly invisible element of any stage show, large or small.

“I love stage managing,” she said. “It suits me, and I do like making lists, which is a big part of what a stage manager does.”

That attention to detail has served her during her illness, doing research and making plans - and more than a few lists - while preparing for surgery and the long recovery that will follow.

“There is just one person with my blood type ahead of me on the wait list, and they are in the hospital because their condition is much worse than mine,” said Hamilton, asked about when her surgery is likely to happen. “It’s been explained to me that my antibodies are really strong, and that about 73% of the lungs that could become available would be rejected by my body right off the bat. So I have a smaller selection of lungs to draw from.” Hamilton said she tries not to let herself become discouraged as she waits. “There’s nothing I can do about it, right? So I paint and do crafts projects, and I’ve been organizing the fundraiser and working at the Dance Center, and that keeps my mind off of things.”

Once a match is found, the surgery will take place UCSF Hospital in San Francisco. For the present, Hamilton is making plans for her recovery, which is where the fundraiser comes in.

“For at least two months after they open up my chest and put my new lungs in, they need me to be in San Francisco no more than 20 minutes from the hospital,” she said. “That’s so that if something goes wrong, I’m close by. And there are a lot of tests and procedures and stuff that happens after the surgery that I need to be close by for.” For that recovery time, Hamilton’s sister plans to relocate from Dallas to be her caregiver. "We’ll have to rent an apartment, and I won’t be able to work during that time, of course, so the fundraiser will cover housing, food, parking and everything that is involved with living in San Francisco for two months, plus covering my mortgage and other expenses back at home. There will be medicine expenses too. So, helping me pay for all of that is what “A Night of Fresh Air” is all about.”