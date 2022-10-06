Subscribe

For local theater veteran, impending lung surgery is just the beginning

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 5, 2022, 7:38PM
Updated 59 minutes ago

If you go

What: A Night of Fresh Air, a fundraiser for Mary Jo Hamilton

When: Sunday, Oct. 16, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane in Rohnert Park.

Tickets: $30

Information: SpreckelsOnline.com

Other ways to contribute: Supporters can contribute to a crowdfunding campaign on MightyCause.com and purchas T-shirts emblazoned with a butterfly-lung image (designed by Hamilton’s sister) and the words “Mary Jo’s Air Force” (Bonfire.com/mary-jos-air-force/)

Actors and singers have a special understanding of the importance of oxygen, regularly and happily filling their lungs with it while performing a song or snippet of oratory. Though lungs do not draw the same lofty praise that a singer’s voice or an actor’s face receive, they are as important a tool when performing on stage as those flashier, more visible body parts.

It is fitting, then, that when longtime stage manager Mary Jo Hamilton put out the call for local theater performers to assist her in her battle against lung disease, an impressive array of local singers and actors quickly stepped up to put on a fundraiser to help with recovery expenses once she receives her new set of lungs, which will hopefully be soon.

“Originally, for the fundraiser, I thought we’d just open the stage and let anyone who wanted to sing something participate,” said Hamilton. “But it was pointed out that we’d have a show that went on all night. So I invited people I’ve worked with, or whose work I’ve always appreciated. And they all said yes.”

Hamilton has cheekily titled the fundraiser “A Night of Fresh Air.” It’s set for Sunday, Oct. 16 from 6-9 p.m., in the studio at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, where she’s worked regularly since 2001. Participants include Eileen Morris, Mary Gannon Graham, Zachary Hasbany, Brittany Hasbany Law, Nancy Hayashibara, Lorenzo Alviso, Robert Nelson, Ted Smith and Sarah Wintermeyer, with Bernie Lee acting as Master of Ceremonies.

“It’s very sweet, how many people have offered to be part of this,” Hamilton said, slightly out of breath after organizing shipment of oxygen tanks that were just delivered to her home in Santa Rosa. “It’s been so touching. I am always in a state of trying not to cry, thinking about that.”

Hamilton was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in 2018. Then, last September, while in the middle of production on “Galatea” – Spreckels’ first show following the 18-month COVID-19 shutdown – her condition suddenly worsened and she was hospitalized with severe breathing problems.

“I’ve been on oxygen ever since,” Hamilton said.

Though she’s continued to work her day job as accounts manager for the Dance Center, she’s had to put her stage managing duties on hold. A stage manager, in theater, is the person who assists the director during rehearsals, organizing all of the behind-the-stage details, and then generally operating lights and sound during the run of the show. Like the lungs Hamilton is waiting for, it’s a vital though nearly invisible element of any stage show, large or small.

“I love stage managing,” she said. “It suits me, and I do like making lists, which is a big part of what a stage manager does.”

That attention to detail has served her during her illness, doing research and making plans - and more than a few lists - while preparing for surgery and the long recovery that will follow.

“There is just one person with my blood type ahead of me on the wait list, and they are in the hospital because their condition is much worse than mine,” said Hamilton, asked about when her surgery is likely to happen. “It’s been explained to me that my antibodies are really strong, and that about 73% of the lungs that could become available would be rejected by my body right off the bat. So I have a smaller selection of lungs to draw from.” Hamilton said she tries not to let herself become discouraged as she waits. “There’s nothing I can do about it, right? So I paint and do crafts projects, and I’ve been organizing the fundraiser and working at the Dance Center, and that keeps my mind off of things.”

Once a match is found, the surgery will take place UCSF Hospital in San Francisco. For the present, Hamilton is making plans for her recovery, which is where the fundraiser comes in.

“For at least two months after they open up my chest and put my new lungs in, they need me to be in San Francisco no more than 20 minutes from the hospital,” she said. “That’s so that if something goes wrong, I’m close by. And there are a lot of tests and procedures and stuff that happens after the surgery that I need to be close by for.” For that recovery time, Hamilton’s sister plans to relocate from Dallas to be her caregiver. "We’ll have to rent an apartment, and I won’t be able to work during that time, of course, so the fundraiser will cover housing, food, parking and everything that is involved with living in San Francisco for two months, plus covering my mortgage and other expenses back at home. There will be medicine expenses too. So, helping me pay for all of that is what “A Night of Fresh Air” is all about.”

Under the musical direction of Nancy Hayashibara, who will accompany the singers on piano, the show features songs from some of the 40-plus musicals Hamilton has worked on over the course of her 30-year career in Sonoma County. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Hamilton worked at theaters all over the country before moving to Sonoma County in the late 1990s. Though she’s mostly worked at Spreckels, Hamilton has occasionally stage managed at 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa, Main Stage West in Sebastopol, Sonoma Arts Live in Sonoma, and others.

“I genuinely love Mary Jo. Everyone does,” said Sheri Lee Miller, artistic Director of Spreckels Theatre Company and Manager of the Spreckels Performing Arts Center. “She is kind, honest, hard-working, funny, creative – just a fantastic person. She is a stage manager anyone would be thrilled to have on their show, always calm and supportive, organized and efficient. It seems rather poetic that we would want to raise money to help Mary Jo get new lungs, given that she has helped everyone else breathe easier for so many years.”

For her part of the fundraiser, Eileen Morris – most recently seen on stage in Spreckels’ “Noises Off,” and who will appear there again in November’s “Man With a Load of Mischief” and next year’s “A Little Night Music” – selected tunes from “Mary Poppins,” a show she’s always loved. She first worked with Hamilton on a production of “Little Women: The Musical.”

“She’s super organized and funny and creative,” said Morris, noting, “She crochets chain mail and does all kinds of other crafts.”

Mary Gannon Graham – last seen on the Spreckels stage as the fairy Godmother in “Cinderella,” soon to appear in Cinnabar’s production of the Stephen King thriller “Misery” – will sing ”Crazy“ from the show ”Always, Patsy Cline.“ She will also do a ”Somewhere over the Rainbow“ duet with Brittney Law Hasbany. Graham recalled that the first show she did with Hamilton as stage manager was “Young Frankenstein,” in 2013, but said they’ve known each other since working as booksellers together at Books Inc. in Coddingtown, many years ago.

“Mary Jo is one of the kindest, hard working and generous humans I have the honor of calling friend,” said Graham. “When my husband Thomas passed in 2013, Mary Jo was one of the handful of women who stayed with me when I could not be alone in those early days. Her love and gentle spirit and her witty sense of humor have always been a balm for me. I can only imagine what she is going through, but she is facing it with so much grace and so much courage. Mary Jo has given so much to so many over the years, it's time for her to receive, and with abundance.”

Zachary Hasbany, who recently directed “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Cinnabar, and who appeared with Law in “Cinderella,” will be dueting with her on "The Song That Goes Like This" from “Spamalot” and "Anything You Can Do" from “Annie Get Your Gun.”

"“Annie Get Your Gun” was the first show I worked on with Mary Jo, so that one has sweet memories,“ Hasbany said. ”Mary Jo is an amazing woman with a laundry list of skills that make her a wonderful stage manager, colleague, and artist. She's organized, diligent, and a good communicator – traits you would expect in a quality stage manager, but she is also incredibly gentle, kind, loving, and supportive."

According to Hasbany, “A Night of Fresh Air” is about celebrating Hamilton’s contributions to Sonoma County theater as much as it’s about raising funds for her post-surgery care.

“Mary Jo has left a profound impact on local theater, on Sonoma County, and our lives, and she deserves every opportunity to continue doing so as long as she desires,” he said. “When we heard about this fundraiser, we jumped at the opportunity without a second thought.”

In addition to arranging the musical performances, which will include a dance number by DC Contemporary Company from The Dance Center, Hamilton has been organizing a silent auction. Some of items she’s received are sure to catch the attention of pop-culture collectors and fans.

“Steve Martin signed three of his books for me, specifically to auction off at the event,” she reported. “Nina Roggio is a teacher at the Dance Center, and she is friends with Steve, so I asked her to ask him and he didn’t even blink. And then we’ll have a signed photograph of Leland Palmer, who was in the original cast of ”Pippin,“ who was in ”All That Jazz.“ We’ll have all kinds of fun things. A lot of wineries have donated wine, and a lot of artists have donated paintings and jewelry and things like that.”

Aside from the financial impact a successful event will have on her eventual recovery, Hamilton said she’s mainly just looking forward to watching an entertaining show put on by artists she has grown to care about and respect.

“It’s going to be a very upbeat evening, with maybe a few serious ballads and weepy stuff, but for the most part, we’re keeping it light and fun,” she said. “I have to say, it’s been really nice, putting this together. I just appreciate everyone’s love and support so much.”

