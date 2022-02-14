For Petaluma couple, its been a lifetime of moments that ‘have taken our breath away’

When Laura Isselin walked up to the check-out counter at the old A&B Market, the checker, a young man named Jerry Rosenthal, put his hand on his hip and stared directly at her.

“I was so embarrassed I turned bright red — the color of his apron,” said Laura, adding, “Every freckle on my face popped out!"

Unknown to Laura, Jerry had already asked her father, Carl Isselin — the manager of the A&B at that time — for permission to date her.

“When Jerry called me to go out with him, I said ‘I can't go out with you because I am babysitting your sister tonight,’” Laura recalled. Apparently, when the voice on the phone identified himself as “Jerry,” she mistakenly assumed it was her neighbor Jerry Stewart, whose sister she really was scheduled to babysit. “’You are?’ Jerry said and hung up,” Laura continues. “He was so surprised because Donna, his sister, was my age and in school with me.”

Jerry got over the short-lived moment of confusion, and called again.

“Our first date was magical and so much fun,” she said. “We went to Fisherman's Wharf, and he ordered South African frog legs for us.” She assumed it was some kind of joke, but she was just getting to know Jerry’s adventurous side. “I thought that my hamburger, french fries and coke were are coming,” she said. “To my surprise, here came the frog legs. Also surprising — they were delicious and quite a conversation piece. Then off to see ‘The Music Man’ at a gorgeous old theater in San Francisco. Then we were off to watch ice skaters at the Cliff House at Sutros.”

As Laura recalls it now, Jerry finally brought her home at 2 a.m.

“My sisters were angry because curfew was midnight,” she said. “But, my dad knew where find Jerry. Ha Ha!”

Both of them clearly “smitten,” Jerry and Laura dated for two-and-a half more years, a period she describes as “Fabulous.” During that time, she recalls a trip to Disneyland with Jerry — “Supervised,” Laura points out, as his mom accompanied them.

“It was my first airplane ride,” she said. ”Then, just before my 1964 Petaluma High School graduation, Jerry proposed to me. On Aug. 2, 1964, we were happily married at St. John's Episcopal Church! I was 17 and Jerry was 21.“

After about a year, they bought the home they live in to this day, where they’ve raised a family of two daughters, Debi and Lisa.

“God has really blessed us,” Laura said. “Especially blessed to us are two fabulous grandsons Mario and Michael. We have great family on both sides. We have many brothers and sisters in Christ and many precious friends at Calvary Chapel of Petaluma. Philippians 4:13 — "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me" — is our go-to scripture.”

Today, looking back on a lifetime of “moments that have taken our breath away,” in Laura’s words — from laughter, love and joy to heart attacks, cancer, scoliosis, tooth implants, canes and walkers — Laura and Jerry’s love stands strong.

“Thank the Lord, we will celebrate our 58th anniversary as we look forward to new adventures in life and love,” Laura said, adding another favorite scripture that has guided them through nearly six decades together. 1 Corinthians 13:13.

"So these three things continue forever: faith, hope and love — and the greatest is love.“