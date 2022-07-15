For the love of cats

“It was us together,” remembers Nicole Mallin.

In October, 2020, she and her 9-year-old daughter Emily were taking a walk on Petaluma’s east side, near East Washington Creek.

“When we walked by one house, we saw kittens in the front yard,” she said. “They were so young. It seemed odd. Then the mother came up to us.”

Nicole and Emily were curious and then, because kittens can be irresistible, became intrigued. They began making daily trips to feed the cats, as it was clear they didn’t belong to a human family. The mother and daughter wanted to get the cats off the street and find them homes — and did so (Though yes, of course they kept one). But the Mallins, being inexperienced in the ways of feral cats, didn’t realize they should have taken the mother cat as well and gotten her spayed.

They would learn that later, after they found out about Forgotten Felines.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County focuses on the most vulnerable cats, those that have no homes, no humans to provide spaying, neutering or medical attention.

“These cats,” says the nonprofit’s website, “are our county’s most vulnerable. They are the most likely to be neglected and they are the most likely to be forgotten.” Forgotten Felines is the longest-running Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) organization in the country. “Since 1990, we have been the guardians, protectors, and advocates for the unowned cats in our county.”

For the Mallins, helping their local colony of cats has become a family affair. Husband Alex and son Dylan, 11, are now also involved. And this isn’t a one-family crusade. A number of people in the area have stepped up as well.

“We’re building community,” Nicole said, and Alex added, “We’re giving back to the community. We’re meeting neighbors. We live in a society where we’re behind the keyboard, but now we’re getting out and talking to people. Now there are more neighbors trying to help.”

With the guidance and assistance of Forgotten Felines, the Mallins have learned that the first step in caring for a cat colony is food and water — but the most important step is spaying and neutering the cats.

“We call it the long game,” Nicole said. Getting the feral or semi-feral cats to trust humans, trapping the cats so they can be be spayed or neutered, then finding homes for them.

And progress is being made.

Emily, Nicole said, “is a cat whisperer.” The cats, some of them feral, respond more readily to her.

“I’d have to stand back,” her mother said. “But she just sits on the sidewalk and throws bits of kibble and they get closer. And closer.”

Emily has become as dedicated as her mother, calling their project EAR – for Emily’s Animal Rescue. She even has a GoFundMe page (see link at end of article). So far, she writes, “We’ve rescued eight cats — Mama Kitty, Mama Harley, Hallow, Shadow, Shadow, Porky, Oreo, Tom and Chocolaté.”

As every good cat story needs a star, this tale goes above and beyond, with Mama Kitty and Mama Harley, a bonded pair of females. The most pressing current project is trying to find Mama Kitty’s latest litter. Both cats have had at least one, probably two litters, Nicole said. The earlier their kittens are found, she explained, the more likely it is they can be tamed.

Mama Kitty is Dylan’s favorite, he said, because, “she’s very cuddly.” The family hopes that when they’re able to find a home for Mama Kitty and Mama Harley (who’s almost as cuddly), it will be together since these two cats are tightly bonded and, Nicole said, “It wouldn’t be right to split them up.” Dylan summed it up by saying, “We can’t separate them. They’d be sad.”

Because of the Mallins’ frequent trips and check-ins, others who live in the area have gotten involved.

“One neighbor I spoke to,” Nicole said, “told me they’re happy to help pay the fees and put traps on their property, even though they’re not able to transport cats to get them neutered.

“It takes a village,” she added with an infectious smile. “And, we’re building community.”

Plus, they’re helping some sweet cats.

For those who want to help, the Go Fund Me campaign the Mallins have started is at GoFund.me/49af98fc. And for more information about Forgotten Felines, visit www.forgottenfelines.com.