For the Love of Comics
Comic name: ‘Scrapyard Steve’’
Artist: Hudson Miles
School: McKinley Elementary
Grade Level: 6th Grade
1. What inspired this cartoon?
A friend made a character called “Junkyard Ghost” and I wanted to make an original character inspired by him.
2. What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you?
Dave Pilkey and Max Brallier.
3. Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.
My friends and I are currently creating our own video game.
‘For the Love of Comics’ is a Petaluma art program created and taught by Gio Benedetti. Find out more at ForTheLoveofComics.art or contact Gio at gio@giobenedetti.com.
