For the Love of Comics

Comic name: ‘Scrapyard Steve’’

Artist: Hudson Miles

School: McKinley Elementary

Grade Level: 6th Grade

1. What inspired this cartoon?

A friend made a character called “Junkyard Ghost” and I wanted to make an original character inspired by him.

2. What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you?

Dave Pilkey and Max Brallier.

3. Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.

My friends and I are currently creating our own video game.

‘For the Love of Comics’ is a Petaluma art program created and taught by Gio Benedetti. Find out more at ForTheLoveofComics.art or contact Gio at gio@giobenedetti.com.