Comic name: ‘Introductions’’

Artist: Astrid Downen

School: Kenilworth Junior High School

Grade Level: 7th Grade

1. What inspired this cartoon?

I was inspired to make this after my slightly awkward introduction in class.

2. What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you?

I am greatly inspired by anime, specifically “Demon Slayer” and “Bungo Stray Dogs,” and one of my all time favorite cartoons, “Over the Garden Wall.”

3. Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.

One thing I would really like to achieve is learning to draw people better.

