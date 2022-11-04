Comic name: "Roses"
Artist: Mackenzie
School: McKinley Elementary School
Grade Level: 4th Grade
1. What inspired this cartoon?
My favorite type of flower.
2. What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you?
Flower art. I really love and I like how people make art.
3. Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.
I want people to like my art I make.
‘For the Love of Comics’ is a Petaluma art program created and taught by Gio Benedetti. Find out more at ForTheLoveofComics.art or contact Gio at gio@giobenedetti.com.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: