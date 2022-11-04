Subscribe

For the Love of Comics

MACKENZIE
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
November 3, 2022
Comic name: "Roses"

Artist: Mackenzie

School: McKinley Elementary School

Grade Level: 4th Grade

1. What inspired this cartoon?

My favorite type of flower.

2. What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you?

Flower art. I really love and I like how people make art.

3. Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.

I want people to like my art I make.

‘For the Love of Comics’ is a Petaluma art program created and taught by Gio Benedetti. Find out more at ForTheLoveofComics.art or contact Gio at gio@giobenedetti.com.

