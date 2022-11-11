Comic name: "A Day in the Life of Karen"

Artist: Kiera Meyer

School: Kenilworth Junior High School

Grade Level: 8th Grade

1. What inspired this cartoon?

I wanted to make a fun comic with a joke anyone can get and understand.

2. What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you?

I love reading “Calvin and Hobbes,” “Garfield” and many other comics.

3. Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.

I'd like to be able to profit from my artwork for one day and have a career in cartooning or any type of art.

‘For the Love of Comics’ is a Petaluma art program created and taught by Gio Benedetti. Find out more at ForTheLoveofComics.art or contact Gio at gio@giobenedetti.com.