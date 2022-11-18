Comic name: "Mayor Toad"

Artist: Teddy Green

School: McKinley Elementary School

Grade Level: 5th Grade

1. What inspired this cartoon?

I was thinking about animals, different jobs, and jobs that animals should not have.

2. What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you?

Ernie Bushmiller’s “Nancy” and “Calvin and Hobbes.”

3. Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.

I would like to get better at drawing.

‘For the Love of Comics’ is a Petaluma art program created and taught by Gio Benedetti. Find out more at ForTheLoveofComics.art or contact Gio at gio@giobenedetti.com.