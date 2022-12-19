Comic name: "Brenda & Phil"
Artist: Analiese Thompson
School: Penngrove Elementary School
Grade Level: 6th Grade
1. What inspired this cartoon?
Something that inspired this comic was when you see old couples getting in fights about silly things!
2. What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/that inspire you?
Frida Kahlo is definitely someone who inspires my art because she is a strong independent woman.
3. Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.
When I grow up I would love to be an animator in the shorts they put on TV.
‘For the Love of Comics’ is a Petaluma art program created and taught by Gio Benedetti. Find out more at ForTheLoveofComics.art or contact Gio at gio@giobenedetti.com.
