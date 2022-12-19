Comic name: "Brenda & Phil"

Artist: Analiese Thompson

School: Penngrove Elementary School

Grade Level: 6th Grade

1. What inspired this cartoon?

Something that inspired this comic was when you see old couples getting in fights about silly things!

2. What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/that inspire you?

Frida Kahlo is definitely someone who inspires my art because she is a strong independent woman.

3. Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.

When I grow up I would love to be an animator in the shorts they put on TV.

‘For the Love of Comics’ is a Petaluma art program created and taught by Gio Benedetti. Find out more at ForTheLoveofComics.art or contact Gio at gio@giobenedetti.com.