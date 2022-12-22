Comic name: "Slippy Flippy"

Artist: Mason Bloomston Morris

School: Kenilworth Junior High School

Grade Level: 7th Grade

1. What inspired this cartoon?

I randomly drew a wet floor sign and then realized it would be funny if it were under water.

2. What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/that inspire you?

I have always loved Spider-man comic books, but my ideas come from my imagination.

3. Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.

I would like to make comics that are cartoonish and realistic, and to do that I want to be able to draw faces better.

‘For the Love of Comics’ is a Petaluma art program created and taught by Gio Benedetti. Find out more at ForTheLoveofComics.art or contact Gio at gio@giobenedetti.com.