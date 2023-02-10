For the Love of Comics

A new comic by fifth-grader Teddy Green|
TEDDY GREEN
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
February 9, 2023, 7:00PM
Comic name: "Mr. Car"

Artist: Teddy Green

Grade Level: 5th Grade

1. What do you like about making comics?

I like its simplicity. You don’t have to spend hours drawing every little detail.

2. What are your favorite things to draw?

My favorite things to draw are stick figures and little bubbly things.

3. Who or what (people, shows, books) inspires you in your life and or your drawing?

I’m inspired by the comics “Nancy,” “Garfield,” and “The Far Side.”

‘For the Love of Comics’ is a Petaluma art program created and taught by Gio Benedetti. Find out more at ForTheLoveofComics.art or contact Gio at gio@giobenedetti.com.

