Comic name: "The Old Abandoned Woods"

Artist: Gio Bendetti

Third panel Punchline: Isaac Frederick

Grade Level: 6th Grade

Note From Gio Benedetti: This is an example of a drawing game we play in class. I call it the Comic of Infinite Endings. I hand the students a three-panel comic, where I’ve filled in the first two panels, and the third panel is blank. In this week’s For The Love of Comics, I wanted to share one of my favorite student-provided punchlines, this one from Isaac Frederick. Enjoy.

1. What do you like about making comics?

I like to draw comics because they are fun to read and you can see the artist’s style. Also, drawing comics is not boring.

2. What are your favorite things to draw?

I like to draw stupid Derpy stuff and combat characters with tools for video games.

3. Who or what (people, shows, books) inspires you in your life and or your drawing?

The drawings themselves. I want to get better and perfect my own style. Sometimes I’ll ask my friends and they will give me ideas of what to draw.

‘For the Love of Comics’ is a Petaluma art program created and taught by Gio Benedetti. Find out more at ForTheLoveofComics.art or contact Gio at gio@giobenedetti.com.