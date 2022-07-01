For the Love of Comics

Beginning this week in the Community section of the Argus-Courier, young Petaluma artists will be given a showcase for their cartoon creations, Appearing weekly under the title “For the Love of Comics,” the new feature will be curated by artist-teacher Gio Benedetti, who will choose a comic from those drawn by his numerous students.

These are comics and cartoons created by the youth of Petaluma,“ he explained recently. “If you are into doing cool art stuff, having a space to do it and then a way to show it to your community can be really important. This newspaper forum will be a really nice way of doing that, and I think the community is really going to enjoy the super-cool, super-weird, super-creative and super-funny stuff these youth artists have been creating.”

The new weekly feature will be using the same name as “For the Love of Comics,” a 170-page, black-and-white, pen-and-ink anthology that Benedetti edited and compiled in the fall of 2021, published by the Sonoma County regional libraries. The book came out of a workshop Benedetti led at LumaCon, Petaluma’s annual comic art celebration, sponsored by the Petaluma Regional library and the Casa Grande and Petaluma High School libraries. Currently available at the Petaluma Tea & Coffee Co. and Brian’s Comics in Petaluma, and online through giobenedetti.com/store, the book received an enthusiastic and positive reception, which inspired Benedetti to expand the project’s scope, and the number of participating artists.

Originally working with students through classes hosted by the Petaluma Parks and Recreation department, Benedetti’s brain-child took another leap forward when he was invited this year to bring his comic art classes to the Petaluma public school system through after-school sessions. Inspired by the success of the original book, Benedetti’s students have now begun producing a free, quarterly, magazine-style publication also called “For the Love of Comics.” An estimated 70 kids took part in the March comic-making sessions and more than 90 participated in April and May, Benedetti said.

Such opportunities are crucial for kids, he pointed out, recognizing that sometimes an invitation to create is all that is needed.

“Through the LumaCon workshop, and the creation of that first book, I realized, okay, everyone talks about making a comic someday, or writing a book or starting a band or launching a podcast, but almost no one ever does it. Why is that?” he said. “The biggest obstacle is that few people ever set aside the time to make that comic, or start that podcast or write that book. No one says, ‘This is what I’m going to do, this is when I’m going to start, this is how much time I will spend every day doing it, and this is when I would like to have it finished.’ Boom. That seems to be very hard for people. So I thought, maybe sitting down and showing kids how to do shading and body proportions and all of that is less important than just offering them a framework, a regular time every week to sit down and do this, and offer encouragement and set benchmarks for them to hit. So instead of, you know, passing along all this information I’ve acquired, I can just harass and cheer-lead and herd these creative people through the project they themselves set out to do.”

Curating the new feature in the Argus-Courier, Benedetti believes, is a natural evolution of the work he began during the pandemic’s early months. Within days of the shutdown, he began holding daily drawing classes on Zoom titled “How to Draw a Dragon,” and later launched a citywide art project called “My Town is Magical,” in which he encouraged people to play along by creating small installations around Petaluma, hinting at the presence of trolls, ghosts, fairies, dragons and other mystical apparitions. One thing followed the other, and now he’s taken his own love of comics to a generation of young people with similar enthusiasms.

He points out that one does not need to be dreaming of life as a professional artist in order to enjoy making art, anymore than one needs to believe they will compete in the Olympics in order to enjoy running trails or riding a bike.

“I’m not necessarily trying to create a generation of professional artists to rise up and storm Disney Studios and Pixar and Industrial Light and Magic,” he said. “Though it will be so cool if some of these kids do go one to make a career of it. I’m mainly just trying to give kids the space to do something they enjoy, to do it in a community of like-minded people, and then to take what they want from it as they go forward into their lives and become doctors, or architects, or coaches or whatever they decide to do. My whole thing is, you give someone the tools to tell a story, and they suddenly realize they have a story to tell.”

Artist: Zoe Gibb

Title of Piece: “Crayon Superspy, Part 1”

School you attend: Mary Collins Cherry Valley

Grade you are in (going into): 5th Grade

What inspired this cartoon? I like crayons, and I also think that superspies are cool.

What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you? The Groo comic style is fun, and my style is kind of like that, maybe.

Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve: To have one of my comics in the New Yorker.

Artist: Rebekah Johnson

Title: “Frog Love”

School: Petaluma Junior High

Grade: 8th Grade

What inspired this cartoon? This was inspired by nature and frogs because both are great.

What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you? Many artists inspire me but TV shows mostly inspire me and this was inspired by “A Loll At Sea.”

Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve: I would like to get better at drawing people.

Artist: Bartleby

Title of Piece: "But Minecraft!"

School: Petaluma Junior High

Grade you are in (going into): 8th Grade

What inspired this cartoon? I was inspired by Minecraft.

What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you? I am inspired by my mom who showed me how to make zines and Maia Kobabe who wrote “Gender Queer.”

Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve: I want to achieve being at least mediocre in most art forms.

Name: Diego Calvillo

Title of Piece: “Happy Apple Day”

School: Casa Grande High School

Grade: 9th Grade.

What inspired this cartoon? The Happy apple day comic was not inspired by anything. It’s actually a project that I’ve been working on. The apple character was made by me

Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve: It would be an honor to get my comic out to the public and get the word out of my comic idea. Thank you for choosing me and have a nice day. More comics soon.