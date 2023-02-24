Comic name: "The Baseball"

Artist: Estefany Ibara

Grade Level: 4th Grade

1. What do you like about making comics?

That you can make other people laugh.

2. What are your favorite things to draw?

Cartoon animals.

3. Who or what (people, shows, books) inspires you in your life and or your drawing?

People, because there are many interesting things about them.

