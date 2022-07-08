Subscribe

For the Love of Comics

ISAAC FREDERICK
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
July 8, 2022, 5:30AM

What inspired this cartoon?

Personal experience working with a computer.

What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you?

The Simpsons TV show and the Big Nate book series.

Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.

Design a video game.

For the Love of Comics is a Petaluma art program created and taught by Gio Benedetti. Find out more at ForTheLoveofComics.art or contact gio at gio@giobenedetti.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette