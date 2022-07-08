For the Love of Comics
What inspired this cartoon?
Personal experience working with a computer.
What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you?
The Simpsons TV show and the Big Nate book series.
Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.
Design a video game.
