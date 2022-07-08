For the Love of Comics

What inspired this cartoon?

Personal experience working with a computer.

What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you?

The Simpsons TV show and the Big Nate book series.

Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.

Design a video game.

