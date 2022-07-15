For the Love of Comics
Comic name: ‘Human Dog’
Artist: Charlotte Pectol
School: Grant Elementary
1. What inspired this cartoon?
My dog Baxter.
2. What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you?
I like to read the Sunday Comics.
3. Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.
I would like to write a comic book.
‘For the Love of Comics’ is a Petaluma art program created and taught by Gio Benedetti. Find out more at ForTheLoveofComics.art or contact Gio at gio@giobenedetti.com.
