For the Love of Comics

Comic name: ‘Human Dog’

Artist: Charlotte Pectol

School: Grant Elementary

1. What inspired this cartoon?

My dog Baxter.

2. What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you?

I like to read the Sunday Comics.

3. Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.

I would like to write a comic book.

‘For the Love of Comics’ is a Petaluma art program created and taught by Gio Benedetti. Find out more at ForTheLoveofComics.art or contact Gio at gio@giobenedetti.com.