Comic name: ‘Tiny Bill’
Artist: Stella Benedetti
School: Live Oak Charter School
Grade Level: 6th Grade
1. What inspired this cartoon?
I just like to draw dentures and I also hate going to the dentist … no offense dentists.
2. What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you?
I really like “Kid Beowulf.”
3. Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.
I want to own a trash collector pincer grabber thing.
