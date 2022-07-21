For the Love of Comics

Comic name: ‘Tiny Bill’

Artist: Stella Benedetti

School: Live Oak Charter School

Grade Level: 6th Grade

1. What inspired this cartoon?

I just like to draw dentures and I also hate going to the dentist … no offense dentists.

2. What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you?

I really like “Kid Beowulf.”

3. Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.

I want to own a trash collector pincer grabber thing.

