For the Love of Comics

Comic name: ‘Mindreader’

Artist: Kiera Meyer

School: Kenilworth Jr. High

Grade Level: 8th Grade

1. What inspired this cartoon?

I saw a comic in the paper that made me laugh, so I made my own version of it with some additions.

2. What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you?

I read the Sunday Comics whenever I can, and I get my inspiration from reading and seeing the artist's ideas. I love to watch shows like “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” and from that show I learn how to show two dimensional expressions and positions.

3. Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.

I would love to have an art display sometime, whether it be digital or in real life, where I could show people my artwork, and maybe even sell it or get pieces in the newspaper!

‘For the Love of Comics’ is a Petaluma art program created and taught by Gio Benedetti. Find out more at ForTheLoveofComics.art or contact Gio at gio@giobenedetti.com.