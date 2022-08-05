For the Love of Comics

Comic name: ‘No Cookie!’

Artist: Ace Johnson

School: Petaluma Junior High School

Grade Level: 8th Grade

1. What inspired this cartoon?

My sister ate the last cookie.

2. What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you?

I really like street art, and my friend Luke inspires me.

3. Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.

Being good at drawing anatomy.

