For the Love of Comics
Comic name: ‘No Cookie!’
Artist: Ace Johnson
School: Petaluma Junior High School
Grade Level: 8th Grade
1. What inspired this cartoon?
My sister ate the last cookie.
2. What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you?
I really like street art, and my friend Luke inspires me.
3. Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.
Being good at drawing anatomy.
‘For the Love of Comics’ is a Petaluma art program created and taught by Gio Benedetti. Find out more at ForTheLoveofComics.art or contact Gio at gio@giobenedetti.com.
