Subscribe

For the Love of Comics

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 5, 2022, 11:00AM

Comic name: ‘No Cookie!’

Artist: Ace Johnson

School: Petaluma Junior High School

Grade Level: 8th Grade

1. What inspired this cartoon?

My sister ate the last cookie.

2. What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you?

I really like street art, and my friend Luke inspires me.

3. Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.

Being good at drawing anatomy.

‘For the Love of Comics’ is a Petaluma art program created and taught by Gio Benedetti. Find out more at ForTheLoveofComics.art or contact Gio at gio@giobenedetti.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette