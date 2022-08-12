For the Love of Comics
Comic name: ‘Caveman Distraction’
Artist: Hudson Cook
School: Petaluma Junior High School
Grade Level: 7th Grade
1. What inspired this cartoon?
The inspiration for this doodle was the video game Ark which has dinosaurs in it.
2. What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you?
The movie “Spirited Away” and “Ponyo” were inspiring to me.
3. Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.
I would like to get better at drawing faces.
‘For the Love of Comics’ is a Petaluma art program created and taught by Gio Benedetti. Find out more at ForTheLoveofComics.art or contact Gio at gio@giobenedetti.com.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: