Comic name: ‘Caveman Distraction’

Artist: Hudson Cook

School: Petaluma Junior High School

Grade Level: 7th Grade

1. What inspired this cartoon?

The inspiration for this doodle was the video game Ark which has dinosaurs in it.

2. What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you?

The movie “Spirited Away” and “Ponyo” were inspiring to me.

3. Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.

I would like to get better at drawing faces.

