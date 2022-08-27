Subscribe

For the Love of Comics

MIKEY MISCIO
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
August 27, 2022, 6:00AM

Comic name: ‘A Day at McDonald’s’

Artist: Mikey Miscio

School: Kenilworth Junior High School

Grade Level: 7th Grade

1. What inspired this cartoon?

Our luck on road trips with my family has always been that the McDonald’s ice cream machine never works during our pit stops. It’s a running joke between us.

2. What artists/art/comics/manga/anime/cartoons/movies inspire you?

Calvin and Hobbes by Bill Watterson.

3. Name one accomplishment, artistic or otherwise, you’d like to achieve.

I’d like to create art for video games!

‘For the Love of Comics’ is a Petaluma art program created and taught by Gio Benedetti. Find out more at ForTheLoveofComics.art or contact Gio at gio@giobenedetti.com.

