Forgotten Memories

These true stories by Ben Bourdon, Madeline Claire and Carlos Garbiras were recorded live on Wednesday, December 1 at the Mystic Theater, as part of the “West Side Stories Grand Slam,” an annual story slam featuring the previous winners of the monthly West Side Stories event hosted by Dave Porkorny. These are the First, Scond and Third Place winners of the show, for which the theme was “Forgotten Memories.” West Side Stories will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma. The theme for January will be “All’s Fair.” For information and to reserve tickets visit WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com .

First Place

Ben Bourdon

Let’s get into it.

My grandfather was always a really snappy dresser.

He had shiny shoes, a nice crisp suit, a double Windsor knot in his tie. He even looked good in his pajamas. But when he got up and started showering and shaving for a job that he hadn’t had in 20 years, it appeared there was a problem. And upon further discovery he realized that he was in the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s.

And so we did what families do. We moved him closer, and we used humor as a way to fend off the sadness. Eventually my grandfather ended up in the memory ward of the local VA, and in the beginning he could still remember us. He could still tell who we were, but his memory, his reality, wasn’t quite there. So for example, I was only 13 but I played first base for the Boston Red Sox. Which I thought was pretty cool, you know, because I was a little guy. And my brother was on the run for bank robbery, which I thought was even cooler.

As time went on and he became more delusional, he started doing this thing where he’s start smoking imaginary cigarettes. He always smoked Camel unfiltered, but the way that he smoked it, it looked so real, he would …

[Demonstrates holding a cigarette between two fingers, taking a drag, and blowing out the smoke]

“How ya doin’?”

And then he’d …

[Demonstrating the expert tongue-and-lip extraction of a tiny oral fleck of something]

… he’d spit little imaginary pieces of tobacco out of his mouth. And then he’d …

[Demonstrating taking the fleck from his mouth with two fingers and casually propelling it into the air]

… he’d flick it away, and it was so realistic you’d follow it with your eyes, because you didn’t want to start an imaginary fire, you know?

But as time went on, the laughter faded, and things got tough. It was during that time that I started becoming a really bad kid, a misguided kid. I started making poor decisions and choices. I got kicked out of D.A.R.E. in 10th grade, which is possible. And I was really acting out, you know? But we’d go visit my grandfather every Sunday. And eventually, my siblings would have stuff like basketball practice, and after-school extracurricular activities and whatnot, but my dad wouldn’t let me not go visit him on Sundays because he had to keep an eye on me, ‘cause he knew I’d get in trouble.

So we’d go and we’d visit my grandfather.

And his ability to communicate just degraded and degraded, and eventually he wasn’t really communicating at all. But he would sit there in his chair and he would do this thing with his hands. It looked like he was threading a needle.

[Demonstrates a specific and mysterious series of gestures, reminiscent of threading a needle, but with additional maneuvers, wrapping an invisible thread two or three times around some unseen object, dancing the thread in and out before biting it gently and spitting part of it away. Once done, he looks up expectantly, as if hoping for a response of some kind]

And we had no idea of what was going on, no concept of what he was doing. He can’t tell us. He’d go to give us a mouthful of words but it would just come out in a jumble. But he would sit there, intently, doing this thing.

[Demonstrates the maneuver again]

Time went on and my grandfather passed that winter. And my father, going through his things, found these two old, antique fishing poles. And he decided that we were going to go fishing. Now, we had one of those uncomfortable rides up to the Tuolumne River, one of those rides where a teenager can’t relate to their parent. And you sit there in silence and you give one-word answers to everything, but I just wanted to scream, “I don’t know what’s wrong with me either, Dad! I can’t communicate with you. You can’t communicate with me.”

But I didn’t say that. I sat in silence.

Eventually, we ended up on the bank of the Tuolumne River, and we’re sitting there together, and I asked by dad, “Do you know anything about fly fishing, Dad?” He said, “Nope. But I have a book.”

You don’t want to learn to fly fish from a book, just so you know.

But we’re sitting there together on the bank of the Tuolumne, and my dad’s sitting next to me. We’re squatting down and he’s got this book open in his lap, and he’s got a fly line in one hand, and a fly in the other, and he starts doing this thing.

[Demonstrates the same series of motions as before]

And he looked up at me, because it was that moment that we both realized that was what my grandfather was doing. When he was sitting in the VA on those Sundays, he was fishing. And he would look up at us, expecting us to go fishing with him. And in that moment, in that revelation, my father and I just laughed so hard, and then we cried, and then we held each other. And it felt as if the Tuolumne River had just washed away all of the disappointment, all of the angst, all the fear, all the miscommunication, and we were there together, as partners, as pals.