Subscribe

Forgotten Memories

BEN BOURDON
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
December 8, 2021, 5:30PM

These true stories by Ben Bourdon, Madeline Claire and Carlos Garbiras were recorded live on Wednesday, December 1 at the Mystic Theater, as part of the “West Side Stories Grand Slam,” an annual story slam featuring the previous winners of the monthly West Side Stories event hosted by Dave Porkorny. These are the First, Scond and Third Place winners of the show, for which the theme was “Forgotten Memories.” West Side Stories will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma. The theme for January will be “All’s Fair.” For information and to reserve tickets visit WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.

First Place

Ben Bourdon

Let’s get into it.

My grandfather was always a really snappy dresser.

He had shiny shoes, a nice crisp suit, a double Windsor knot in his tie. He even looked good in his pajamas. But when he got up and started showering and shaving for a job that he hadn’t had in 20 years, it appeared there was a problem. And upon further discovery he realized that he was in the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s.

And so we did what families do. We moved him closer, and we used humor as a way to fend off the sadness. Eventually my grandfather ended up in the memory ward of the local VA, and in the beginning he could still remember us. He could still tell who we were, but his memory, his reality, wasn’t quite there. So for example, I was only 13 but I played first base for the Boston Red Sox. Which I thought was pretty cool, you know, because I was a little guy. And my brother was on the run for bank robbery, which I thought was even cooler.

As time went on and he became more delusional, he started doing this thing where he’s start smoking imaginary cigarettes. He always smoked Camel unfiltered, but the way that he smoked it, it looked so real, he would …

[Demonstrates holding a cigarette between two fingers, taking a drag, and blowing out the smoke]

“How ya doin’?”

And then he’d …

[Demonstrating the expert tongue-and-lip extraction of a tiny oral fleck of something]

… he’d spit little imaginary pieces of tobacco out of his mouth. And then he’d …

[Demonstrating taking the fleck from his mouth with two fingers and casually propelling it into the air]

… he’d flick it away, and it was so realistic you’d follow it with your eyes, because you didn’t want to start an imaginary fire, you know?

But as time went on, the laughter faded, and things got tough. It was during that time that I started becoming a really bad kid, a misguided kid. I started making poor decisions and choices. I got kicked out of D.A.R.E. in 10th grade, which is possible. And I was really acting out, you know? But we’d go visit my grandfather every Sunday. And eventually, my siblings would have stuff like basketball practice, and after-school extracurricular activities and whatnot, but my dad wouldn’t let me not go visit him on Sundays because he had to keep an eye on me, ‘cause he knew I’d get in trouble.

So we’d go and we’d visit my grandfather.

And his ability to communicate just degraded and degraded, and eventually he wasn’t really communicating at all. But he would sit there in his chair and he would do this thing with his hands. It looked like he was threading a needle.

[Demonstrates a specific and mysterious series of gestures, reminiscent of threading a needle, but with additional maneuvers, wrapping an invisible thread two or three times around some unseen object, dancing the thread in and out before biting it gently and spitting part of it away. Once done, he looks up expectantly, as if hoping for a response of some kind]

And we had no idea of what was going on, no concept of what he was doing. He can’t tell us. He’d go to give us a mouthful of words but it would just come out in a jumble. But he would sit there, intently, doing this thing.

[Demonstrates the maneuver again]

Time went on and my grandfather passed that winter. And my father, going through his things, found these two old, antique fishing poles. And he decided that we were going to go fishing. Now, we had one of those uncomfortable rides up to the Tuolumne River, one of those rides where a teenager can’t relate to their parent. And you sit there in silence and you give one-word answers to everything, but I just wanted to scream, “I don’t know what’s wrong with me either, Dad! I can’t communicate with you. You can’t communicate with me.”

But I didn’t say that. I sat in silence.

Eventually, we ended up on the bank of the Tuolumne River, and we’re sitting there together, and I asked by dad, “Do you know anything about fly fishing, Dad?” He said, “Nope. But I have a book.”

You don’t want to learn to fly fish from a book, just so you know.

But we’re sitting there together on the bank of the Tuolumne, and my dad’s sitting next to me. We’re squatting down and he’s got this book open in his lap, and he’s got a fly line in one hand, and a fly in the other, and he starts doing this thing.

[Demonstrates the same series of motions as before]

And he looked up at me, because it was that moment that we both realized that was what my grandfather was doing. When he was sitting in the VA on those Sundays, he was fishing. And he would look up at us, expecting us to go fishing with him. And in that moment, in that revelation, my father and I just laughed so hard, and then we cried, and then we held each other. And it felt as if the Tuolumne River had just washed away all of the disappointment, all of the angst, all the fear, all the miscommunication, and we were there together, as partners, as pals.

These true stories by Ben Bourdon, Madeline Claire and Carlos Garbiras were recorded live on Wednesday, December 1 at the Mystic Theater, as part of the “West Side Stories Grand Slam,” an annual story slam featuring the previous winners of the monthly West Side Stories event hosted by Dave Porkorny. These are the First, Scond and Third Place winners of the show, for which the theme was “Forgotten Memories.” West Side Stories will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma. The theme for January will be “All’s Fair.” For information and to reserve tickets visit WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.

And I realize today, that my grandfather, in the process of his mind breaking down, dwindling, diminishing, in that process he gave me an my father one of the strongest memories we will ever have, and that we continue to share to this day.

And I can only hope to never forget it.

Second Place

Madeline Claire

I remember this story like it was yesterday.

I’m just kidding. I’m over 60. I don’t even remember yesterday like it was yesterday.

But anyway, I’m telling you, I remember Stuart Nelson. Stuart looked a lot like Beaver Cleaver. Does anyone hear remember “Leave it to Beaver”?

[Cheers of recognition from select quarters of the audience]

All right! There’s my tribe of 1950s sitcom addicts!

For the rest of you, “Leave it to Beaver” was about a 7-year-old suburban white boy. First name Beaver. Last name Cleaver. Okay, I totally get that in 2021 that sounds like a horror-porn flick. But this was 1967. In 1967 I would say it was still a time when a kid, like me, could innocently say, “I love Beaver.”

[It takes the audience a second, then uproarious laughter, which take several seconds to die down]

Stuart and Beaver both had straight, slicked-back hair, with about a half-a-tube of hair gel to keep every strand in place. The whole shebang. And he had a cotton plaid short-sleeved shirt, crisply ironed. We ironed in those days. He had white socks that stuck out of the bottom of his pants.

A-dorable.

So of course, it makes sense that day four into the semester, I couldn’t take it anymore. I wrote him a note.

“Dear Stuart. I love you. Do you love me? Check the box, yes or no. Yours truly. Madeline.”

The next day, I was super excited. I got in really early to drop the note on Stuart’s desk, before Mrs. Melankopf arrived. All morning, to force myself to not stare at Stuart, I kept my eyes on Mrs. Melankopf’s two-foot tall blind beehive, hardened with about seven layers of hairspray. As I was watching her talk, all of a sudden, she stopped. She swooped to the back of the room and she yanks something out of Roy Blumenfeld’s hand.

Thirty-two tiny heads turned to look at Roy, long, shaggy, rockstar hair, tight bell-bottomed pants, and even tighter psychedelic shirt, unbuttoned all the way down to his smoothy-smooth second grade chest.

The full roster of performers, with producers Dave and Juliet Pokorny, at the 2021 West Side Stories Grand Slam on Dec. 1 at the Mystic Theatre. (RAMIN RAHIMIAN/COURTESY OF WEST SIDE STORIES)
The full roster of performers, with producers Dave and Juliet Pokorny, at the 2021 West Side Stories Grand Slam on Dec. 1 at the Mystic Theatre. (RAMIN RAHIMIAN/COURTESY OF WEST SIDE STORIES)

All the girls loved him. All except me. And Mrs. Melenkopf, who was trying really hard to humiliate him by reading the piece of paper out loud.

“Dear ROY. I love you. Do you love me? Check the box, yes or no. Yours truly—”

She stopped.

All the boys were laughing their second-grade heads off. It turns out that Stuart, as you can imagine — good old Stewie Boy — had read the note, crossed off his name, and put in the name of the boy next to him, then passed it on. And that boy crossed off his name, and put in the name of the next boy. And so on and so on, until it worked its way to the back of the room.

I totally remember that one like it was yesterday.

All of a sudden, when I turned to Stuart, it was like I was seeing him for the first time. Greasy hair. Dorky pants. And that stupid plaid shirt. He looked nothing like a TV star.

I’d like to say that was the last time I ever put on rose-colored glasses and fell in love. But actually, it was just the first, spread over the next four decades. And each time I would vow to never, never pick someone like that again. And I never did, because I kept changing the lenses on those rose-colored glasses, so that each time, every single time, when we broke up, it was just the same old thing.

And even, when I grew up and got married, I still had on those damn glasses. But this time, it was under a contract. Till death do us part.

What. Ever.

Fast-forward two years later, at the end of my second marriage ...

[Audience laughter, the gently appreciative and clearly supportive kind]

... you’d have that I’d have become as wise as the Dalai Llama.

But no no no.

I wasn’t even as smart as Dolly Parton, who by the way, was married to the same guy for 55 years. Let me fluff up my hair.

[Pantomimes fluffing u her hair, Dolly Parton style, then speaks in a studied and fairly accurate Dolly Parton voice]

“He loved who I was. And I loved who he was. And we never tried to change each other.”

Right?

My problem wasn’t with who was being picked. My problem was the picker. Me.

So I finally started doing the work I should have done a long time ago, which is learning to love and accept myself for who I really am, so I can love and accept my partner for who they really are.

As Dolly would say, “Stop tryin’ to change nobody.”

But still, here I am, with yet another volcanic breakup under my belt since then.

Now, just in case, I’ve developed a test, when I’m picking a new love. I dug this out of my dresser.

[Produces a folded piece of paper]

It’s probably the most important thing I’ve ever written.

“Dear Madeline. I love you. Do you love me? Check the box, yes or no. Yours truly. Madeline.”

Third Place

Carlos Garbiras

During the pandemic, I flew back to the Bay Area, and I sat next to a woman with a terrible and persistent wet cough. My wife and I had decided to fly to San Diego when things were opening up, when the vaccine became available, and I thought I knew what I was getting into, but that woman’s cough just shattered that belief.

You see, as a Latino, my sense of personal space is very limited. It’s almost nonexistent. Take Governor Andrew Cuomo, for example, when he said, “I’m not a pervert. I’m Italian.” Non lo capisco! I understood what he meant. It doesn’t actually apply to Cuomo, because all the evidence point to him being a pervert. But there is truth in what he was trying to twist, and that is that the sense of personal space is different across cultures.

I had almost no sense of it before the epidemic. But it has changed. Now I have a personal bubble. If people burst it, I pretend to cough, under my mask, and people around me just run for cover.

But it is different in an airplane.

The airline industry violates our personal space and we accept it, because it is more convenient to fly than to embark on the Oregon Trail.

Our flight takes off, and immediately hits a small pocket of storms. The turbulence was scary, until I realized it wasn’t turbulence. It was this woman hacking her lungs out. As I stew in my anger I compulsively ask myself why no one checked this woman’s temperature, at the very least.

Her skin palor was gray. She was sweaty and clammy. Apparently, as long as you have a ticket, and a pulse, you can board your plane.

And die in it.

I wasn’t the only one having these thoughts, as with every cough I could hear the grunts of indignation from everyone around us. And I really wondered if anyone had brought a pitchfork as a carry-on. My wife next to me whispers, “What are we supposed to do?” And I say, in a moment of unprecedented clarity, “Maybe we can have some compassion.”

Of course, I didn’t say the rest of what I was thinking.

“It doesn’t matter what we do. We’re in a plane. We’ve now got what she’s got. We are dying of this.”

And right then, that’s why I knew why I was so angry. Because I was afraid. And the response I blurted out at first was the one that stopped me.

Compassion.

What a weird thing to think about in the middle of this pandemic. Compassion is a forgotten memory of my upbringing. When my parents divorced, my dad threw himself into religion and became a born again Christian. And my mom threw herself into work because, believe it or not, God doesn’t give you an extra cut of the offerings for praying extra hard.

My mom remained a Catholic because it is the most productive path to salvation, because it is the religion that requires the least amount of effort. Monday through Saturday, everything is fair game, then on Sunday, you reveal your darkest, juiciest secrets to your priest, and you start Monday with a clean slate again.

“Mea culpa, mea culpa, mea maxima culpa.”

But from being dragged between religions, I remembered that most of their stories have the same theme — to be nice to others in their moments of hardship.

Before the pandemic, it was very in vogue to be compassionate. It was us hipsters and spiritual gangsters who were finally going to gentrify the concept of compassion, and we were going to be able to incorporate it into our fabulous self-care routines, along with other small actions, like smelling essential oils, using crystals, tripping on hard-to-pronounce but very expensive mushrooms.

But we were presented with a truly difficult time, and all bets were off. And sadly, it’s seemed that as a society we couldn’t get it together. Sadly, high-waisted shorts seem to have a longer shelf-life than compassion.

When that flight landed, I was still afraid, but I was no longer angry. I was maybe sad that I looked at that sick woman, and I wanted to run her out of the plane like she was Frankenstein’s monster and I was an angry villager.

But that woman was still a human being. A human being in pain. Maybe she had a mother and father that would worry about her in her moment of sickness. Maybe she had kids who would mourn her loss if she did have COVID and died from it.

That’s when anger was replaced with a wish, a genuine wish, for that woman to feel better. You know, because of this pandemic, I might always have to keep strangers at a distance that, according to Governor Cuomo, Italians will never understand. Non lo capisco!

I just hope that I can maintain that space that I found at the end of my flight, the space where, even if momentarily, compassion lived in my heart.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette