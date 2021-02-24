Subscribe

Former employees, co-founders call for change at Transcendence

ANNE WARD ERNST
SONOMA INDEX-TRIBUNE
February 24, 2021, 2:00PM

Actions speak louder than words.

It is an oft-used phrase that is at the crux of what performers and others, all associated with an award-winning local theater company, are saying about what drove them away from what they called a dream opportunity. Transcendence annually produces a series of outdoor shows at Jack London State Historical Park.

The founders of the Transcendence Theatre Company originally presented a powerful vision, one that drew performers who came to Sonoma, many of them regular Broadway singers, actors and dancers, thinking they had found an artistic, theatrical nirvana. A place they could practice their artistic craft, flourish in creativity, spread love and education.

What they got was pickle juice in their sweet tea.

There is a “dissonance between the executive team’s words and actions,” said Nikko Kimzin, director of education and community engagement. Kimzin, who has lived in Petaluma since September, resigned his post on Jan. 6. His final day with the theater company was Jan. 22.

In a blog post on Feb. 10, Kimzin laid bare his experience with co-founders -- and husband and wife couple -- Amy Miller and Brad Surosky. Miller is the artistic director, Surosky the executive director and both sit on the board of directors of the nonprofit company.

With that post, a dark curtain opened for public view of what some say occurred offstage at Transcendence. Words used by those interviewed for this story, and comments posted by others on social media, are consistent with Kimzin’s account. Terms and phrases such “gaslighting,” “toxic positivity,” “power,” “ego,” and “control,” are often repeated.

“Nikko is definitely not alone,” said Robert Petrarca, a Transcendence co-founder and board member who resigned in March 2017. Petrarca and others interviewed said Kimzin was “brave” to share publicly his experience. They also hope to see concrete changes in the structure of Transcendence so that it can find the path forward in the frame of its initial vision.

“Nobody wants to see the magic that happens at Jack London come apart,” Petrarca said.

There was a “dissonance” and an “uphill battle” for Kimzin to accomplish what his role was – which included being the equity initiative leader for the company -- and what the executive team was willing to support, Petrarca said. Others agreed that this was their experience, too.

Kimzin’s public cry was not to cause destruction, he has said, but to press the company to be more inclusive, transparent, and ultimately restructure the company so that it lives up to its vision and mission, he said.

“I am sharing my experience with you all from a place of love for the Sonoma community,” Kimzin wrote in the post. “This is not a call out but a call in to the conversation and necessary work needed to truly serve all who call Sonoma home. It is my hope that Transcendence and its leaders can live up to a higher standard of inclusivity moving forward.”

Kimzin and others have said they hoped that any attention paid to the issue would serve to press Miller and Surosky to live up to the concept they “sold” to performers and donors.

Surosky says that he and Miller are actively working on change.

“We’re really learning first what we might have done right or wrong with the past. It’s why we brought on the EDI firm,” he said. He declined to name the firm, saying he had to “ask permission” to identify the firm, and that he had “signed a document” saying he couldn’t name it without permission.

EDI -- equality, diversity and inclusion – is one of the main points made by Kimzin and former performers, board members and co-founders. But, they also said a fundamental change must happen at the board of directors level. As a registered nonprofit company, Miller and Surosky should not be on the board, many have said.

They are “stewards of millions of dollars of community donations,” Petrarca pointed out, and they have authoritative control, but no accountability.

Kimzin said three of the five current board members – Miller, Surosky and Andrew Koenigsberg, the managing director – are paid employees. That alone defies accountability, he believes.

The board, Kimzin has stated, does not reflect the diversity of the Sonoma Valley community, nor does Transcendence’s performers and performances, which in some cases point out the Executive Team’s insensitivity to race.

In one example, Scott Barnhardt, a performer during 2014 and 2015, said all but one cast member for the production of the song, “Dr. Jazz” from “Jelly’s Last Jam” was white. The story is the history of black jazz legend Jelly Roll Morton, and the soloist selected to play Morton was white.

“The creative team didn’t know who Jelly Roll Morton was,” Barnhardt said, adding that nobody had conducted any dramaturgical research on the story. At the time, Barnhardt spoke up and said, “This isn’t right. We shouldn’t be doing this.” He was told that the soloist really needed this solo. Barnhardt continued to fight, though in hindsight he said he wishes he would have “fought even harder,” but is glad that they ultimately agreed to change the pronouns and portray the soloist as if he were talking about Morton, not being Morton.

It was hands down the most embarrassing moment in his professional career, Barnhardt said, calling the circumstance “blithely racist.” It “galvanized” the idea that “this white guy” was more important than the history of a black jazz legend, he said.

Surosky said they are actively working on producing a policy of inclusivity and equity, and vowed to diversify the board.

Kimzin and others are dubious.

“Capitalism and white supremacy are best friends,” Kimzin said.

‘Toxic positivity’

Those interviewed said Miller and Surosky operate out of fear of losing control and are dismissive of complaints or concerns brought to them, and were often told that those complaints or concerns were simply “negativity” and was out of place with the company’s values. Miller and Surosky didn’t take seriously what was being presented to them, and if anything negative was expressed it meant the speaker was “against the organization,” said Leah Sprecher, a co-founder and former board member.

Sprecher said people in the organization would approach her with concerns such as that they weren’t allowed to do their jobs properly because of the power control dynamic. But, people were afraid to approach Miller and Surosky because of previous encounters – some said they would get yelled at for disagreeing with Miller or Surosky – and behind the scenes there was a “hostile work environment.”

Brooke Tansley (a Broadway veteran who played Belle in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” for several months on Broadway), who was the first full-time employee and performer, said she was disheartened when the company opened up registration for the theater company’s summer kids camp, and required full payment up front. Payment was due days before Christmas, “The most expensive time of the year,” she said.

“I suggested it would pretty much ensure only rich kids could attend,” Tansley said.

Surosky said the account is true, and though they didn’t change the policy that year, they did the next year, requiring a deposit, not full payment. Sprecher, Tansley, Kimzin, Petrarca, Barnhardt, and others – some who asked to not be named – said most of the time nothing changed.

“They take everything so personally,” Sprecher said, instead of seeing a problem for a problem and accepting a suggested solution.

Tansley was received with a less-than-appreciative attitude from Surosky when she told him that a local winemaker she knew was concerned about how the donated wine was being stored. It was being stored at a barn at Jack London State Park – near where Transcendence’s performances take place – that did not have temperature controls, something that could destroy the quality of wine. If word of that got out, Transcendence might lose the support of the wine industry.

What she thought she was bringing to Surosky and Miller was information to help them make a change for improvement, but it turned into a charge against her, she said.

“I don’t think there are people less open to honesty in a meaningful way,” than Miller and Surosky, Petrarca said. “They take everything as a criticism.”

It’s not a coincidence that none of the original artists are still with the company, those interviewed said.

‘Gaslighting’

Gaslighting -- the term used to describe a behavior where a person manipulates information in such a way as to make another person question their understanding, memory or perception of a situation or event – is a common refrain among those unhappy with Miller and Surosky.

Surosky’s response when asked to respond to the charge said, “I have to honor how they feel and apologize if that’s how it came off.”

And Kimzin said that’s yet “Another form of gaslighting,” because it doesn’t acknowledge culpability or fault, it passes off as if it is someone’s perception.

Tansley said she didn’t realize at first that she was experiencing gaslighting. She was just confused and disoriented because she was seeing and hearing and experiencing things firsthand that Miller and Surosky discounted.

Kimzin said it happened when he resigned. They apologized for his “perception” of their leadership.

Doing better

Since Kimzin’s public blog post about his experience, both Sprecher and Tansley have posted statements in support and corroboration of Kimzin’s experience. They, and others, said they didn’t do so sooner for want of preserving the image of Transcendence. For not wanting to be the spoiler, and hoping that there was still the chance that things would change for the better.

Petrarca and others said they didn’t publicize their grievances within or outside the company.

Surosky reiterated what they posted on their Facebook page this week that they intend to “do better.”

The post included, “We acknowledge that we have made mistakes and missteps. Our goal is to provide a safe and inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds. We’re committed to an ongoing effort of embracing our responsibility to provide more conscious ways of cultivating a culture of connection and actions.”

“I still believe to this day that they do have good intentions,” Tansley said.

Her sentiment was echoed by others interviewed.

Unless the structure of the board and the organization change, and Miller and Surosky don’t hold so much power, Kimzin, Petrarca, and others said there will be no system of accountability and the egos of the pair will still hold reign.

“What they’ve done is incredible,” Sprecher said of bringing Transcendence to life. “Nobody is trying to take that away, but change needs to happen.”

“The reason why we’re willing to revisit the pain,” added Tansley, “is because we love the vision and we still love our friends who founded the company, and the Sonoma community.”

