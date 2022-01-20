Former Petaluman hatches ‘The Egg Man’

When the pandemic started, Petaluma-raised author-musician Chris Riebli, like most people, found himself housebound and limited.

“I couldn’t play music because all the venues shut down,” Riebli said. “It was the perfect time to write.”

Two years later, ‘The Egg Man,” a product of that enforced isolation, has been published.

The intriguing subject at the center of the work? His grandfather, Arnold Bert Riebli, who died in 1939, before Chris was born.

“Nobody spoke well of him,” he recalled. “My grandmother divorced him in 1917 – and she was a Catholic.”

Riebli, 72, is a Graton resident who grew up in Petaluma, as did his father and grandfather. His ancestors emigrated from Switzerland to California in 1870. Riebli has written a good portion of his adult life, from contributing a community column for Graton in the Sebastopol Times, to writing newspaper and magazine articles, short stories, poems and one-act plays. For nearly 30 years he taught English composition at Santa Rosa Junior College.

“I always wanted to write a novel, though, and the year I retired from teaching, 2012, I finally sat down and wrote my first one,” he said.

That book, “The Body’s Perfect: A Novel in Stories,” was published the same year. Shortly after finishing it, he started a second book, about his grandfather.

“I grew up never knowing him, only that he had an unsavory reputation as a drinker and a womanizer,” he said. “For a writer, this was all I needed to know.”

Riebli took a course, “90 Days to Write Your Novel.” It offered good advice and he wrote for the prescribed three months.

“The problem was, I wrote on a yellow legal tablet – and filled up thirty tablets, thinking I could go back and read it through, then type it in,” he said. “I realized, two pages in, how impossible it was – stuff was crossed out, there were arrows to different pages. I got discouraged and shelved it.”

But the character, and the book, remained in his subconscious. When Riebli realized at the beginning of the pandemic that he was wasting time, he decided he would “write two hours every morning, on a computer.”

He wrote for 13 straight months, he said, “and never missed a day,” averaging three to four hours a day. Riebli learned he worked best with no distractions.

“Do it first thing in the morning before the impedimenta of daily living,” he said. “Make the coffee and switch on the computer.”

The result is “The Egg Man,” spanning the period between 1890 and 1939. Its characters and events precede those in “The Body’s Perfect.”

“I wrote [the two novels] out of chronological order,” he said, “because I never knew quite how to deal with my dad’s father, as a character, even though I knew years ago that this was the guy I wanted to write about. He intrigued me, but years ago I didn’t have the stuff to write about him, and didn’t exactly know how to treat him. Until I did, I wrote the stories that felt more immediate to me, the stories from my first novel, that followed after his passing.”

When he went back to work on “The Egg Man” during the pandemic shutdowns, Riebli said, “I took what I’d heard about him from my dad, different relatives — studied his photos, whatever documents I could gather from the Sonoma County archives, read early newspaper articles, listened to my father’s stories about him, the details I remember from my grandmother, Arnold Bert’s wife — and constructed a character.”

Riebli emphasized that this is fiction, saying, “I’m not a strict writer of history. I do research and borrow historical elements, fuse them into my stories, but I invent, too, and am careful drawing a line between what’s factual and what’s true. Maybe what I do is ‘extrapolate.’ I fill in the spaces between the facts. As a fiction writer, I can do that. As a fiction writer, I deal in truths, not facts.”

Fiction, Riebli believes, often follows a set of rules.

“You can’t make a character be or do something that’s not believable to your reader, even if you adhere to the ‘facts’ about him or her,” he said. “I’ve listened to enough failed fiction writers defend what they’ve written with the excuse that it’s ‘what actually happened.’ Maybe so, but in the dynamics of storytelling, ‘what actually happened,’ may not always work. That’s where fiction and fact part ways.”

Riebli said he writes, because he want “to leave some record behind about how I interpreted the world around me, what that world was like as seen through my characters because, in a real, factual sense, that world doesn’t exist anymore. I’ve outlived it. Most of my characters have outlived it. Still, I sent my characters back to live in that world, and the stories I write are their reporting back.”

It is fortunate, Riebli acknowledges, that that world and those characters stayed in his imagination long enough for him to write about them.

“In a sense,” he said, “they live on despite so much of their actual, historical world having changed so radically and, in many cases, disappeared.”

Riebli added that there might be a third book.

“I feel it’ll still draw on these cords, and maybe the same family, but one that’s more contemporary,” he said. “I don’t know. I need to let the old subconscious work on it, do whatever it does.”

“The Egg Man” is available at Copperfield’s Books, on Amazon or by contacting Riebli at cribeye@comcast.net.