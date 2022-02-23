Former Petaluman Sherry Knazan talks up new “cottage-kitchen” bakery

Sherry Knazan, who moved to Minnesota recently after years in Petaluma, is this week’s featured guest on a Twin Cities podcast called Jewfolk, which showcases Jewish movers-and-shakers in the Twin Cities area.

During the lively, 30-minute conversation with host Lonnie Goldsmith, Knazan talks about how she’s been staying busy since relocating to a cozy condo in St. Louis Park after living in Northern California, where she has worked — and continues to work Zoom-style — as a Jewish educator and teacher of Hebrew.

Knazan lived in Petaluma from 1978 until the beginning of this year. After a short time in her new home, having always enjoyed baking, she somewhat spontaneously launched Love Letters Bakery, a cottage-kitchen licensed bakery she runs out of her condo. Knazan, who keeps a kosher home and uses all-kosher ingredients, now specializes in making pies, cookies and challah, winning ardent fans and customers in an incredibly short time.

Knazan talks about why she named the bakery “Love Letters” — which has to do with a collection of WWII-era correspondences between her parents, how she approaches baking and teaching in the time of COVID-19, and why she’s pursuing a Ph.D in her “spare time.” Petalumans can listen to the podcast at TCJewfolk.com.