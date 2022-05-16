Forward Thinkers: 3 Sonoma County ‘climate heroes’

The Inspiration

Kailea Frederick, Petaluma

Last year, Petaluma’s Climate Action Commission embarked on a climate “moonshot” goal of pushing the city to become carbon neutral by 2030. “It’s a huge task, but this is the reality that we need to be facing,” says Kailea Frederick, who has been part of the citizen-led advisory group since its inception. “We have a small window to make these changes. And it’s created a ripple effect in other cities, pushing them towards similar commitments. That’s something I’m really proud of.”

Frederick’s climate work spans geographies, identities, and generations: Raised on Maui and nudged towards activism by her grandmother, she is now raising a family in Petaluma, and works as a campaigner with the NDN Collective, a national Indigenous-led organization focused on climate justice.

Developing climate solutions through a Native lens has been core to her work, explains Frederick, who is of Tahltan, Kaska, and Black American ancestry.

“Indigenous people have brilliant ideas and innovations that need to be invested in if we’re going to get out of this current crisis,” she says.

— Kristin Moe

The Forester

Dan Falk, Cazadero

Branches, brush, stumps and vines: Timber and agricultural operations produce a lot of organic waste. And it doesn’t exactly fit in the green bin. A common solution is to send unwanted byproducts up in smoke through large burn piles.

But for Dan Falk and his team at Richardson Ranch—a family-owned lumber, cattle, and wine grape operation near Cazadero—the status quo needed updating. That so-called waste needed to be seen as a usable resource, its valuable carbon returned to the earth rather than lost to the atmosphere, where it would contribute to climate change.

Since 2019, Falk has been a leader in demonstrating a better way to recycle wood waste with the Tigercat 6050 Carbonator.

This $750,000 piece of machinery converts wood into biochar, a process that reduces emissions and allows carbon to be returned to the soil, where it can improve plant health. Falk’s ranch currently has the only Carbonator in California, but Falk leases out the machine for special projects and says that he hopes the idea will catch on widely soon, particularly with all the fire cleanup happening up and down the state each year.

— Nate Seltenrich

Generational stewardship: I’m fifth-generation. The land has been in management about 150 years. And if you don’t change with the changing times, you get kind of left behind in the old ways. With the biochar machine, the Carbonator, we’re looking at different ways to grow cleaner, healthier timber trees, and also grasses for our cattle, so they’re healthier, too.

Circular thinking: Using the resources we have, we make a big circle, from the forest to the range and essentially back to the forest again, sustaining the landscape and our ranch by taking what we have and then putting that back in. This helps the land be more productive and supports a healthier climate, by storing carbon instead of releasing it.

Rehabbing soils: The more water that is retained in your rangeland soil, the longer your grass or forage stays green. When we put the carbon back into the forest, trees can stay healthier with more water in these stressed times. It helps from the ground down to rehabilitate soils, to maintain and retain microorganisms, to create a healthier soil profile.

Biochar and fire recovery: Where these machines would really thrive is with fire cleanup. Instead of the typical chipping, grinding, and hauling to the cogeneration plant, you turn around and put all this woody material through the Carbonator and turn it into biochar. You’re producing a significantly lower volume of material, and you’re storing the carbon, which you can put back into the forest. You’re not actually burning up all these resources.

The Youth Leader

Janina Turner, Santa Rosa

Janina Turner is not naive about what’s happening in our world. She is more aware of the challenges confronting us than she might like. She also has faith that the worst can be averted if informed, committed people act with the necessary urgency. “What it really takes is for people to understand that a better future is possible,” Turner says.

“We get a lot of climate messaging that is really doom and gloom, but a part of it is building a better world,” reflected in just housing, smarter transportation, and healthier food, she says. “I think it’s just painting the picture that we don’t have to be living in a world fueled by a climate crisis.”

But Turner believes it’s an “emergency,” with little time left to make a difference, so she is working the problem on two fronts. In her day job as energy program coordinator at the nonprofit Climate Center, the Sonoma State University grad is focused on efforts to promote policies that reduce reliance on fossil fuels, specifically through increased electrification.

Turner also works as a local leader with the national, youth-directed Sunrise Movement, which advocates for climate justice—the only way, she believes, to ensure that climate solutions don’t leave some people out. Says Turner: “People power translates to political power, and that’s truly how the movement works.”

— Mary Callahan

A public face: On a national level, whether it’s a protest or a hunger strike, we’re not just targeting politicians to take action, but we’re also being so public because we want the public to know these are causes that are so important, that affect you and everyone around you.

Strength in numbers: Being a part of the Sunrise Movement and, like, any environmental movement, and really fighting for something and being with likeminded people, that’s a great motivator. I’ve really bonded over being part of this community.

Fight for the future: Even though we know that climate change is real and happening and is obviously impacting our future, we still want to fight for a livable future. It’s our right to thrive and to live here. It’s really for my future. It’s for the future generations under me. And it’s hard work. It really does require a lot of positivity, even in the face of a living disaster.

The above is an excerpt from a longer piece published in Sonoma Magazine. To read the full article, and meet four more ‘climate heroes,’ visit SonomaMag.com.