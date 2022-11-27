Four Sonoma County artists transform their work, themselves after isolation

When the COVID-19 pandemic closed down our world, Melissa Jones followed her first instinct, to roll out of bed before sunrise each day and paint quietly in her Occidental art studio.

The Windsor High School art teacher, once busy teaching daily classes of 35 students, suddenly had time to reflect on her life as a 52-year-old single mom and cat owner. Her self-realizations were mirrored in her paintings, which once mostly featured whimsical artwork parodying social and political matters. Now, her artwork dives deeper.

“My work changed. I changed,” said Jones, a folk artist. “I had time to go inward.”

Her shift reflects an evolution among many Sonoma County artists that stemmed from the pandemic, which disrupted our daily routines. People were stuck inside and isolated from the rest of the world. Long to-do lists shrunk. Physical connections faded.

As the pandemic has substantially subsided, artists say their work has transformed since early 2020, when COVID-19 first spread. Each artist changed, too, along the way. Some found self-acceptance; others have reset and re-energized their artistic ambitions and some feel uncertain about the future.

For musician Eki Shola, her songwriting became more urgent, while acrylic artist Alicia SIlva found herself connecting more deeply with her own culture and ancestors. For Petaluma oil painter Rachel Sager, her work became more self-expressive and personal.

“For several years, I denied myself of being truly honest in my work,” said Sager.“The isolation forced me to get intimate with myself, people and my own existence.”

Here are some short summations of how these four Sonoma County artists have evolved through and because of the pandemic.

Rachel Sager, oil painter

Rachel Sager befriended intimacy.

The world froze five days after the Petaluma oil painter and her family sold their Oakland home and temporally moved to San Francisco.

“I couldn’t go to my studio, couldn’t paint or show my work, and no one was buying art. Everything stopped,” said Sager, 44, who moved to Petaluma last year. “It was like a reset.”

During the early period of the pandemic, the bustling artist stayed home with her two daughters, husband, dog and cat.

Her daily responsibilities were reduced to feeding and playing with her kids, sketching and journaling and letting time pass. This allowed Sager to develop a new relationship with her family and become closer to those she loved when Everything felt like “life or death” during the pandemic.

“I surrendered and let go of control,” Sager said. “To accept and receive that much love and intimacy was a huge lesson for me.”

This newfound intimacy translated into her paintings, including the one called “Bycatch.”

Named for the fisherman term that means to incidentally catch non-target species, the painting explores the human condition and human rights.

The concept for the piece was vague when Sager created an outline in early 2020. She finally developed a message this year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, a decision that had been in place for nearly 50 years and provided a constitutional right to abortion.

“The subject of the piece manifested itself,” Sager said. “The female body is being used as pawns in this political battle. Women’s rights should never be debated over.”

The piece, monochromatic with accent colors, features fragmented images like slices of memories, steel and water. In the image, two uniformed men hold back a woman, whose mouth and body are masked with pink flowers.

Historically, Sager’s work is atmospheric, introspective and open for interpretation. Now her work is more intimate and urgent as she expresses her political views in her work. She said she never did that before.

“I’m taking control of my narrative and being more unapologetic in my work,” Sager said.

To see Sager’s art, go to rachelsager.com.

Alicia Silva, acrylic painter

During the pandemic, Alicia Silva has fallen more deeply in love with her culture.

The Santa Rosa native, who’s of Pomo culture, spent evenings losing track of time in her apartment as she painted until dawn.

The full-time artist realized a few things in those quiet hours alone.

“Isolation made me appreciate my family, human connection, my roots and how that all translates into my art,” said Silva, 29.

Being apart from her family impacted her. She longed to spend time with them and missed cultural traditions like blessing strawberries, a sacred fruit in Pomo culture, every year in March.

Silva often thought of her grandmother, Anita, who died in 2015 before Silva could learn more about her cultural roots. Her curiosity emerged in a painting she made in 2021, “The Waterfall Girl.” In it, a Native American woman leans on a mountain and her long blue hair shapes into a waterfall. The painting explores having respect for the land and Mother Nature.