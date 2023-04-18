Frances Caballo, former Argus-Courier writer, dies at 69

Petaluma’s Frances Caballo, a former Argus-Courier writer and news editor, has died following a struggle with Allergic Broncho-Pulmonary Aspergillosis that led to her retirement in September of 2022. Caballo’s husband Jason Miller, to whom she was married since 2013, posted on April 10 that Caballo had passed away, inspiring a large number of condolences, memories and reflections.

“She was a smart, dedicated, fearless and highly ethical journalist,” said Chris Samson, former editor of the Argus-Courier, who worked with Caballo in the the late 1980s and early 1990s. “I recall that she left the Argus to work for Catholic Charities and then worked as a social media consultant for authors for several years until retiring last fall.”

According to Caballo’s bio, she attended Monterey High School in Monterey, California, and then studied at University of California, Santa Cruz. Her post-journalism career as a social media trainer and strategist – coaching other writers on how to use social media to sell their book and find work as writers-for-hire – gave Caballo plenty of experience fromn which to write four books on the topic: “Social Media Just for Writers: The Best Online Marketing Tips for Selling Your Books” (2012), “Blogging For Writers: How Authors & Writers Build Successful Blogs” (2014) and “Avoid Social Media Time Suck: A Blueprint for Writers to Create Online Buzz for Their Books and Still Have Time to Write” (2014) and “Social Media in 30 Minutes a Day: Social Media Marketing Strategies and Tips for Busy Authors” (2016).

Caballo was the Social Media Editor for the Women’s National Book Association - Francisco Chapter and the Bay Area Independent Publishers Association. She was a vice president and Social Media Editor for Redwood Writers, a chapter of the California Writers Club.

She was 69.

On March 5, just over a month before her death, Caballo posted a striking photograph of the clouds she’d just recently taken.

“I took this picture on Sunday from the Santa Rosa Costco parking lot,” she wrote along with the posting. “The clouds were amazing!”

From the many comments left on her Facebook page, and messages from her colleagues at the Argus-Courier, it is clear that Caballo’s impact on her community was considerable.

“More than anything, Frances was incredibly kind and thoughtful, and fun,” recalled William Hart, another former Argus-Courier writer with whom Caballo had worked. “She cared deeply about people. I still have a Snoopy/Peanuts Gang Christmas ornament dated 1993 that she gave me just because she knew I’m a huge Schulz fan. One of many examples of her thoughtfulness. She was such a remarkable person who put her heart into everything she did. I’m so glad I met her at the Argus-Courier.”