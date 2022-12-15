Local writer Frances Rivetti, a one-time columnist for the Argus-Courier, has announced that her new novel, being released just in time for Christmas, is not only set in Petaluma, but the location of the story is an actual house on Liberty Street.

In fact, that’s the title.

“The House on Liberty Street: Home of Second Chances,” is an emotional drama, described as alternately “heartwarming and harrowing,” taking place over a 24-hour period, on Christmas Eve. It involves the shifting interactions of the house’s four female residents, and what happens when an unexpected visitor appears, threatening to change their lives forever.

As described in a media release distributed earlier this month, Rivetti says, “Local readers will recognize the street that this fictional house is located on near St. Vincent’s Church. While most of the action in the story takes place within the house, there are other familiar downtown and crosstown scenes in several chapters. The house itself, characters, names, incidents, businesses and places are the product of my imagination, or used in a fictional manner, however, and should not be interpreted as real.”

Rivetti’s past works include the nonfiction “Fog Valley Crush” and “Fog Valley Winter” and “Backroad Rambles,” spun off, to a degree, from the “South County Notebook” column she wrote for the Argus-Courier for five years.

The front and back cover art for “The House of Liberty Street” were done by Petaluma illustrator Gail Foulkes. The books will be available at local stores, online, and at Rivetti’s website: FrancesRivetti.com.