Fred Groverman celebration of life this Saturday

Butter & Egg Day is not the only big agriculture-themed festivity taking place this weekend. A celebration of life for longtime veterinarian Fred Groverman, who passed away in February, will take place in the Green Barn Expo Hall at the Petaluma Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 23, from 1-4 p.m.

Groverman was a major force in Petaluma for over 70 years, most notably as a veterinarian, but also as a volunteer fireman and school board member. He served on the hospital board that helped Petaluma Valley Hospital be built and worked to establish the Sonoma County 4-H Foundation.

In a note to the Argus-Courier, Fred’s wife Lynge Simoni Groverman said all are welcome to the event, especially those who “enjoyed Fred’s help, friendship, veterinary assistance or even his Shropshire sheep.” She added, “Come by before or after you enjoy the Butter & Eggs parade, which Fred was Grand Marshall of in 2015.”

Those interested in making a donation to one of Groverman’s most passionate projects, protecting the Petaluma Fairgrounds, can send a check to Friends of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma, 94952.