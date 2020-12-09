Free Beethoven!

On Sunday, Dec. 13, the Santa Rosa Symphony will air the third and final program in its Home Series of free, online concerts. Appropriately, the program includes Beethoven’s majestic third symphony, the Eroica. The series, a bold and unusual way to not only keep the symphony busy during COVID but to expand its reach, has already reached thousands of viewers who may have never entered a concert hall.

“At every step of the way, we faced something new for us,” said music director Francesco Lecce-Chong, speaking of the series. “I like to tell people that we talk about inches when setting up the orchestra — it makes a difference when you must place musicians six feet apart.”

The series constitutes a celebration of Beethoven, who died on December 17, 1770, 250 years ago. The first concert, on Oct. 11, featured Symphony No. 1, and the second included No. 2.

“To make the series free seemed crazy at first,” Lecce-Chong said, “but our donors have helped tremendously. Our expenses are huge, but it’s possible to go on when your support base steps up. Even people who have never donated before have given.”

The series and the online subscriber concerts are just the start, he firmly believes.

“We’ll keep on doing subscriber concerts every month,” says Lecce-Chong, “like in a regular season. We’re ready for the best or the worst.”

If the COVID cloud has had any silver lining for the Santa Rosa Symphony, it is this breakthrough in capturing concerts on video.

“If you look at the past 50 years, there’s been very little video in the realm of classical music,” Lecce-Chong said. “We’ve fallen behind the modern world. Now we can choose our reach.”

The series was planned over the summer. At one point, Lecce-Chong’s spirits sank as he watched musicians gagging on smoky air, and he wondered how much more adversity the symphony could stand.

“But then I felt everyone around me just pick me up,” he said.

The symphony’s unusual strategy for staying alive has been noticed around the country.

“We have other orchestras calling us for advice,” Lecce-Chong said. “We were one of the first to go this route. We’re ahead of nearly everybody.”

The Dec. 13 program includes “Source Code for String Orchestra,” by Jessie Montgomery, a contemporary African-American composer, “Concerto Grosso” for Violin, “Two Oboes and Two Horns,” by Vivaldi, Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 3 (Eroica) and ”Fantasia on Greensleeves/Lovely Joan,“ by Vaughn Williams.

Working with Diversified Stages, a professional video production company, the symphony recorded the concert with close-ups and a variety of angles of the musicians performing. Sunday’s concert will include a virtual “peek backstage,” short interviews, commentary, and a post-concert discussion with Lecce-Chong.

Before the concert, viewers are encouraged to go to srsymphony.org and read the “Ways to Watch” page to learn how to access the concert. While the concert is free, a donation will be requested during the event.