Subscribe

Free birthday cakes this Saturday at April Pantry

HOUSTON PORTER
ARGUS-COURIER-COLUMNIST
February 23, 2021, 2:30PM

April Pantry is celebrating two special events this weekend which is why they will offer some special giveaways on Saturday, Feb. 27. Not only is it owner Amiee D'maris’s birthday, but one year ago she also signed the lease for April Pantry. Amiee announced, “to celebrate one year I'd like to recognize all the support from the community and give everyone birthday cake!” All customers will get a complimentary mini birthday cake with their order.

Aebleskivers are round Danish pancakes, and they will be served aplenty at the Penngrove Community Church's annual Aebleskiver breakfast.
Aebleskivers are round Danish pancakes, and they will be served aplenty at the Penngrove Community Church's annual Aebleskiver breakfast.

Aebleskivers

I always take special pleasure when I see food events announced for Penngrove for several reasons. First, Penngrove is my hometown. Second, these events are usually unique, historic and delicious. Finally, they are almost always some sort of fundraiser to help the local community. This Saturday, Feb. 27, marks one such event as the Penngrove Community Church host another of its Aebleskiver breakfasts.

Aebleskiver is Danish for “apple slices” and pays homage to a time in the past when these spherical pancakes contained apples. A tradition at the Penngrove Community Church for over a century now, this weekend’s event is offered as a “drive-thru” with no preorders necessary, although please remember, masks are. Pull up in your car anytime between 9 a.m. and noon at 9970 Oak St. in Penngrove, order, drive ahead, get your order and head home to enjoy this special treat with your family. The price is listed as “donations accepted,” so please be generous.

Read my feature article from last year for more Aebleskivers info.

People’s Choice Awards

The Argus-Courier is currently inviting nominations for this year’s Petaluma People’s Choice Awards. There are obvious choices in each category, but I leave those for the second round of voting. For this first phase, I try to nominate places that might not be so obvious, in the hopes of helping them get into the next round. I hope others might also remember some of the smaller, yet still stellar options we have hidden in every nook and cranny of Petaluma’s fantastic food scene. (There are plenty of categories other than the food related ones, but as one might guess, the food categories are the ones that get my attention.) The deadline for this nomination round is Sunday, Feb. 28 at midnight. Nominate your favorites at: petaluma360.com/peopleschoice.

St. Paddy’s Day

The only thing better than getting an email about a Penngrove food event is to get an email about a Penngrove food event from the incredible community volunteer Lyndi Brown. When I see Lyndi’s name pop up in my email, I know I’m going to be in for a special Penngrove food treat, and always for a good cause. The most recent notification from Lyndi announced the Penngrove Social Firemen’s Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner, which will be offered as a drive-thru at the Penngrove Community Park (11800 Main St.), featuring Bud’s Meats, with curbside pick-up on Saturday, March 13, from 3 to 6 p.m. Tickets must be purchase by March 10, either at JavAmoré Café (cash/check, but note the café closes at 2 p.m. daily) at 10101 Main St. or online at Eventbrite. And with the world’s worst website search engine, you will actually have to go directly to cornedbeefandcabbagepenngrove.eventbrite.com to find this event on Eventbrite, which is as good reason as any to buy tickets directly from JavAmoré if you don’t mind a short drive out to Penngrove. Plus you can sample the café’s great pastries and coffee while you’re there.

The Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner is $20, but don’t forget to pick up some drinks and desserts for $1 each to support the local 4-H Club. When held in person, we always take an additional $10 cash with us so we can buy up a bunch of 4-H goodies and share with the rest of our table. Nothing makes friends faster than sharing sugary treats with strangers. If you want to keep those good vibes going, even though not sitting shoulder to shoulder with new friends, you might want to consider paying a few desserts forward for the next person in line. I don’t know about you, but a surprise free dessert is one of life’s greatest pleasures.

Jewish New York deli pop-up

The Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma is hosting a pop-up Jewish New York Deli on Sunday, March 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the center’s 205 Keller St. (#101) location. The order deadline is March 5 or once they sell out, whichever comes first. Place your order at jewishpetaluma.com. My understanding is that the prices only cover costs and that the Chabad Center is putting this on simply to bring a nice treat to the Petaluma food scene. So, if you can, please think about taking advantage of the donation feature on the order form.

The menu comes from a kosher caterer working out of a Chabad kitchen and will include pastrami and corned beef sandwiches (half pound on rye with pickle and 8 ounces of coleslaw), chicken/matzo ball soup (12-ounce cup chicken/matzah ball soup with carrots), potato knish (baked NY round potato-stuffed dough bun), and chocolate rugelach (rolled dough with chocolate filling). You can also order Dr. Brown’s sodas, which are a staple at East Coast Jewish delis. Along with black cherry, root beer and cream soda, Dr. Brown’s also offers something called “Cel-Ray,” which is prevalent on the East Coast, but is usually pretty hard to find around here. Around since the mid-1800’s, this “celery tonic” became so popular among New York City’s Jewish community that it was nicknamed, “Jewish champagne.” Cel-Ray is similar to ginger ale, but a bit more peppery. If you haven’t had it before, it’s worth a try if only to say that you’ve tasted it.

Newly opened

Eggspresso held a soft opening this past week, at the old Acre Coffee location across from Trader Joe’s. Related to Rohnert Park’s Café Mimosa, which is slated to open soon in the Friedman’s shopping center, the family behind Eggpresso has owned and operated numerous successful restaurants around Sonoma County. It is no wonder their breakfast sandwiches are making such a splash.

Coming soon

After Bovine Bakery sold 23 Kentucky St., the next bakery left some wanting a bit more. Well, those prayers have been answered as the new owners have a legitimate local food pedigree. The husband and wife team of Christian and Katrina Caiazzo from Point Reyes Station’s Osteria Stellina and Toby’s Coffee Bar are entering the final preparation stages for what they are calling Stellina Pronto. Their concept will include fresh house-made Italian pastries starting at 6:30 a.m. and organic salads, hot sandwiches and artisan pizza (including by the slice.) They also mentioned “Straus cappuccini” which caught my attention for two reasons. First, I love seeing rarely used plurals, such as cappuccini. Second, and more important, is the “Straus” distinction. If these folks are going out of their way to use Straus dairy products, I trust that a good portion of the rest of their ingredients are going to be wholesome, local and delicious. If they add a bit of gelato in combination with great Italian-inspired food and drink and it will take some of us locals back to the heyday of Craig Stammler’s Bella Luma Caffe at Helen Putnam Plaza. There will never be another Craig Stammler, but I sure won’t mind a trip through memory lane with some great local Italian-inspired grab-and-go grub. I have no word yet on the grand opening, but it is surely just over the horizon.

Whisper Sisters closed when the pandemic first shut down restaurants, but the high-profile building may now have a new tenant. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Whisper Sisters closed when the pandemic first shut down restaurants, but the high-profile building may now have a new tenant. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

The old Whisper Sisters site

There has been much speculation as to what the new owners have planned for the space formerly occupied by Whisper Sisters, at the high-profile corner of Washington and Kentucky. The ABC license notice in the window listed the new business as Good Buddy but it wasn’t until one of the owners’ current employees commented on a Petaluma Foodies inquiry that we learned a bit more. We still don’t know about the menu/theme but apparently the new owners are very excited to be opening here in Petaluma. According to the rumors, their names are Jared and Dustin and they own/operate Guesthouse in Kentfield.

Ambrosia Indian is one of about a dozen restaurants offering special menus for Sonoma County Restaurant Week.
Ambrosia Indian is one of about a dozen restaurants offering special menus for Sonoma County Restaurant Week.

Sonoma County Restaurant Week

Each year, the Sonoma County Economic Development Board coordinates Sonoma County Restaurant Week to give restaurants a chance to highlight their cuisine at a slow time of year. Because of the indoor dining restriction, this year’s event is more important than ever with about a dozen of Petaluma’s favorites strutting their stuff. The 12th annual Sonoma County Restaurant Week started on Feb. 19 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 28.

Petaluma area participants include Ambrosia Indian Cuisine, Butcher Crown Roadhouse, Café Bellini, Cattlemens, Don Poncho’s, Pearl, Pho Sonoma, Rocker Oysterfeller’s, Rosen’s 256 North, Scowley’s Burgers, Seared and Wild Goat Bistro. These restaurants will usually offer a price-fixed menu, but often gives you choices for each course. Unlike in years past when menus were listed directly on the sonomacounty.com/restaurant-week website, this year they point diners to the individual restaurants’ pages. Unfortunately, many don’t have their special menu listed on their website (understandably, many are short-handed right now), so you may have to call them or check their other social media pages. A quick check of a few of them did find special menus listed on Café Bellini’s, Cattlemens’ and Seared’s websites.

Food allergies

Kate Taylor posted to the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook recently giving thanks to several restaurants that have gone above and beyond to accommodate her restrictive diet. “Just want to give a shout-out to a few restaurants. Sake 107 for being so accommodating with my very serious food allergies every time I order. Sushi is one of the most challenging places and they make it so easy. Table Culture Provisions, for being super thorough and specific about food allergy safety. April Pantry for literally redesigning their Valentine's Day menu for me. Seared is super knowledgeable regarding every ingredient and safety set up of their kitchen. Petaluma restaurants are so incredible... love to all the restaurants in town!”

Permanent booze to go?

I’ll bet people are starting to forget that take-out booze is a very recent thing here in California, thanks to the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control immediately loosening up restrictions to give restaurants an added revenue stream and a better chance to survive the pandemic. However, this move was a temporary one and was done directly through the ABC, not the state legislature. Recently, State Sen. Bill Dodd, whose District #3 includes Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Sonoma, introduced legislation to make this change permanent. The law would allow to-go cocktail, beer and wine to be sold with food and would have appropriate safeguards to keep alcohol from minors. As I have mentioned repeatedly, the profit margin on alcohol is far greater than anything else on a restaurant’s menu, so even just buying drink per to-go meal can help make a restaurant’s night. Related to this point, the National Restaurant Association found that 78% of restaurants that started selling to-go alcohol were able to rehired laid off employees.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Sonoma County Gazette