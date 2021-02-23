Free birthday cakes this Saturday at April Pantry

April Pantry is celebrating two special events this weekend which is why they will offer some special giveaways on Saturday, Feb. 27. Not only is it owner Amiee D'maris’s birthday, but one year ago she also signed the lease for April Pantry. Amiee announced, “to celebrate one year I'd like to recognize all the support from the community and give everyone birthday cake!” All customers will get a complimentary mini birthday cake with their order.

Aebleskivers are round Danish pancakes, and they will be served aplenty at the Penngrove Community Church's annual Aebleskiver breakfast.

Aebleskivers

I always take special pleasure when I see food events announced for Penngrove for several reasons. First, Penngrove is my hometown. Second, these events are usually unique, historic and delicious. Finally, they are almost always some sort of fundraiser to help the local community. This Saturday, Feb. 27, marks one such event as the Penngrove Community Church host another of its Aebleskiver breakfasts.

Aebleskiver is Danish for “apple slices” and pays homage to a time in the past when these spherical pancakes contained apples. A tradition at the Penngrove Community Church for over a century now, this weekend’s event is offered as a “drive-thru” with no preorders necessary, although please remember, masks are. Pull up in your car anytime between 9 a.m. and noon at 9970 Oak St. in Penngrove, order, drive ahead, get your order and head home to enjoy this special treat with your family. The price is listed as “donations accepted,” so please be generous.

Read my feature article from last year for more Aebleskivers info.

People’s Choice Awards

The Argus-Courier is currently inviting nominations for this year’s Petaluma People’s Choice Awards. There are obvious choices in each category, but I leave those for the second round of voting. For this first phase, I try to nominate places that might not be so obvious, in the hopes of helping them get into the next round. I hope others might also remember some of the smaller, yet still stellar options we have hidden in every nook and cranny of Petaluma’s fantastic food scene. (There are plenty of categories other than the food related ones, but as one might guess, the food categories are the ones that get my attention.) The deadline for this nomination round is Sunday, Feb. 28 at midnight. Nominate your favorites at: petaluma360.com/peopleschoice.

St. Paddy’s Day

The only thing better than getting an email about a Penngrove food event is to get an email about a Penngrove food event from the incredible community volunteer Lyndi Brown. When I see Lyndi’s name pop up in my email, I know I’m going to be in for a special Penngrove food treat, and always for a good cause. The most recent notification from Lyndi announced the Penngrove Social Firemen’s Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner, which will be offered as a drive-thru at the Penngrove Community Park (11800 Main St.), featuring Bud’s Meats, with curbside pick-up on Saturday, March 13, from 3 to 6 p.m. Tickets must be purchase by March 10, either at JavAmoré Café (cash/check, but note the café closes at 2 p.m. daily) at 10101 Main St. or online at Eventbrite. And with the world’s worst website search engine, you will actually have to go directly to cornedbeefandcabbagepenngrove.eventbrite.com to find this event on Eventbrite, which is as good reason as any to buy tickets directly from JavAmoré if you don’t mind a short drive out to Penngrove. Plus you can sample the café’s great pastries and coffee while you’re there.

The Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner is $20, but don’t forget to pick up some drinks and desserts for $1 each to support the local 4-H Club. When held in person, we always take an additional $10 cash with us so we can buy up a bunch of 4-H goodies and share with the rest of our table. Nothing makes friends faster than sharing sugary treats with strangers. If you want to keep those good vibes going, even though not sitting shoulder to shoulder with new friends, you might want to consider paying a few desserts forward for the next person in line. I don’t know about you, but a surprise free dessert is one of life’s greatest pleasures.

Jewish New York deli pop-up

The Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma is hosting a pop-up Jewish New York Deli on Sunday, March 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the center’s 205 Keller St. (#101) location. The order deadline is March 5 or once they sell out, whichever comes first. Place your order at jewishpetaluma.com. My understanding is that the prices only cover costs and that the Chabad Center is putting this on simply to bring a nice treat to the Petaluma food scene. So, if you can, please think about taking advantage of the donation feature on the order form.