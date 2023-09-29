Free dental care for Petaluma veterans

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Petaluma Dental Group is partnering with Freedom Day USA in a day of free dentistry for active U.S. military, veterans and their families.

This is the 11th year that dentists are providing such services as thanks to those who’ve served and continue to serve their country.

Freedom Day USA is an annual event in which businesses provide an array of free services and products to members of the military.

On Oct. 11, Petaluma Dental Group’s Dr. Yolanda Mangrum and her team will be offering complimentary exams, x-rays and dental treatment in their offices at 1301 Southpoint Blvd.

To schedule call (707) 762-0067 or visit www.petalumadental.com. Military ID is required.