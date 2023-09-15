Free neighborhood ‘Puzzle Library’ passes 200 puzzle mark

“Hi neighbors! Thanks to everyone, we now have over 200 puzzles in our community collection.”

So declares a proud recent Facebook pronouncement from Alison Marks and Adriane Brag, founders of a popular puzzle-lending library on Petaluma’s west-side.

“In the same spirit as the Little Free Libraries around town,” their post continues, “we’d love to include you in keeping them moving. Want a puzzle or two (or more)? Got a few to share? Donating your puzzles is not a requirement to take some, but we’re happy to take them off your hands and make them available for others.”

The jigsaw puzzle library was established by Brag and Marks in the latter’s garage, the puzzles neatly arranged on a tall shelf made of rebar. The two neighbors operate the library on a by-appointment basis, because one or the other has to to be there to open up the garage.

“We basically just say, text us both when you want to come over, and if we’re here, you’re welcome to come and drop off some puzzles or take puzzles home with you,” said Marks in an Argus-Courier interview last year. The puzzles are sorted in groups according to the number of pieces: 1,000 or more and less than one thousand.

“We ask people to put a little note in the box if there are any missing pieces, because if not, a missing piece will make some people mad,” Marks said in last year’s interview. “I don’t mind a missing piece or two, but I like to know before I start building it.”

The best way for to make an appointment is to text to both puzzle-keepers (not just one, both) at 415-235-3367 and 916-541-0451, sending the text right around the time you want to drop by. One of them will respond with the address and details.