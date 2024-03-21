Two very special theatrical activities are about to take place in Petaluma, courtesy of Life on Earth Art, which last year opened a large studio and maker-space in a historic factory building more than 100 years old.

Playback Theater ‒ a unique acting company that improvises short plays incorporating true stories from audience members ‒ will host a workshop on Wednesday, March 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., aimed at those who work in the mental health, social services and other caring professions, along with their friends and families.

The next evening, on Thursday, March 28, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., a Playback Theater performance will take place on the small and magical stage at Life on Earth Art.

“Playback Theater invites volunteers from the audience to share what’s important in their lives,” explains a media release distributed last week. “Actors listen deeply, then spontaneously transform the stories into theater, while they build an atmosphere of empathy, respect and a sense of common humanity.”

Space is limited, so advance reservations are required. LifeonEarthArtScheduling.as.me/true-story-theater. Though both events are free, a suggested donation of $20 will help Life on Earth Art continue offering programs such as thins one. Life on Eart Art is at 133 Copeland St., C1.