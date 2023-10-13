Free screening of Petaluma-themed Swiss immigrant documentary

A lovely, foggy day at the foothills of rural Petaluma ‒ or maybe West Marin ‒ opens “A Suitcase Full of Dreams,” a 73-minute documentary directed by filmmaker Alberto Engeli. The doc details the emigration stories of Swiss-Italian families to California between 1850 and 1920, many of whom remain in the area to this day.

Any longtime Petaluman certainly knows a member or three of the Lafranchi or Martinelli families, whose ancestors are featured in the film that is screening for free on Wednesday, October 18 at Petaluma's Boulevard 14 theater at 7 p.m.

As the fog burns off, the film immediately delves into the tale of 17-year-old Fridolino Lafranchi, who is living in Valle Maggia, an alpine valley in an Italian subdivision of Switzerland. In 1910, almost on a whim, he decides to take a trip to visit California where he meets Zelma Dolcini and soon, they are married.

Fridolino eventually bought several farms in the Petaluma area including the Lafranchi Ranch in Nicasio, now homebase for Nicasio Valley Cheese which celebrated it’s 100th Anniversary in 2019.

Yet “A Suitcase Full of Dreams” more than your standard historical documentary as soon, viewers are connected to the present via relatives Gabriele and Patrizia Maccarinelli, who decide to leave their Swiss home and journey to Northern California to celebrate the family anniversary and learn more about their family. Gabriele Maccarinelli comically notes that the flight from Zurich to San Francisco takes a mere 11 hours whereas his ancestors had to travel by sea and circumnavigate Latin America along the way, a trip that could last anywhere from three to five arduous months.

Once at the ranch, we meet Randy and Rick LaFranchi, grandsons of Fridolino, who are prepping for the blow-out celebration. Swiss flags fly alongside American flags as longtime employees of the ranch are feted in a classic family summer gathering. Soon “A Suitcase Full of Dreams” takes a deep dive into the emigration of several family members and subsequent marriages, as well as conflicts back home in Switzerland which expedited more immigration to America.

Footage from a Swiss television show in 1970 and other archival footage calls back to family members who remained behind, and the film slyly produces numerous connective webs between local Petaluma and Nicasio family members and those back home in Valle Maggia.

Worth noting is that this journey will once again be brought to life, as filmmakers Gabriele and Patrizia Maccarinelli have traveled to Petaluma from Switzerland for the screening, conveniently located just across the way from Eric Lafranchi’s Italian restaurant Hank’s, also managed by his sister, Katie Lafranchi.

“A Suitcase Full of Dreams” is an interesting look at how large swaths of Petaluma and Western Marin farmland was settled and how much of it remains “in the family” today. The film is a must-see for local history buffs.