Free tax prep assistance for seniors in Petaluma

AARP Tax-Aide is a program providing cost-free tax preparation assistance to anyone with a focus on taxpayers over 50 years old with low-to-moderate annual incomes.

Appointments will take place on Mondays, beginning Jan. 30, at the Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd.

Intake packets with all the necessary information are already available to be picked up in advance at the Community Center, the Petaluma Regional Library and the Petaluma Senior Center. These packets contain the proper tax forms and information on how to make an appointment for tax prep assistance.