Fresh food made to order by the Green Grocer

Joe Rueter’s business philosophy might be condensed into two words: ‘Eat local’

Also known as The Green Grocer, he practices what he preaches, cooking as much as possible with local produce at his booth at the Tuesday farmers market. His business, he explained, was established as a way of promoting farmers and farmers markets. There, he can be found in his efficient outdoor kitchen grilling, flipping, sautéing, chopping and/or assembling omelets, sprouted macro bowls, sweet potato fries, avocado toast, wild king salmon or crispy duck tacos – plus the intriguingly named “Hippie Hash.”

He’s been cooking since he was 8 years old.

“My mom was a flight attendant,” Rueter explained. “She said, ‘Here’s how you make eggs for your brother.’”

A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park, he attended nutrition school in New York City and has worked “all over the place,” from Denny’s – where he learned a number of variations on his mom’s egg recipe– to the prestigious French Laundry in Yountville.

But his heart is with encouraging as many as possible to buy, cook and eat local.

For a while, beginning in 2008, Rueter operated The Green Grocer, a Windsor grocery store. He moved on to the Windsor farmers market and, the following year, added the Santa Rosa farmers market at the Luther Burbank Center. Now, he said, during peak produce season, he and his co-workers do 12 markets a week.

“Sometimes as many as 20.”

Co-workers include three of his four children, only because, he said with a laugh, the youngest isn’t old enough — yet. The older two, now 16 and 17, have been working farmers markets for eight years. The third child, a high school sophomore, already has received a scholarship to the CIA.

Rueter fondly recalls working with his kids at San Francisco’s Fort Mason farmers market, which was just four hours long.

“We’d get as many as 600 orders,” he said. “We were turning out an order every 30 seconds.”

Rueter’s move from the East Coast to the West Coast came about because of Northern California’s reputation for exceptional fresh produce.

“I came to Sonoma County riding the wave of local produce,” he said. “I wanted to be a bellwether in California, rather than dealing with New Englanders who don’t get it.”

His credentials are so strong he’s even been able to work in hospital kitchens. When Frank Howard Memorial Hospital in Willits was upgraded, Rueter was on hand to set up a network of local farmers.

“Now,” he said, “the hospital has its own garden.” From the beginning, the hospital staff was delighted, he reported. “It turned everything around when they were happy to offer good food to patients.”

At the Farmers Market, the Green Grocer’s menu includes a variety of foods, high among them the popular breakfast burrito.

“On average,” Rueter said, “after they’ve had one for the first time, they come back for the same thing 12 weeks in a row.”

It’s important to him to ensure that all types of tastes, appetites and food restrictions are satisfied, and the menu states, “All allergies and aversions accommodated,” to which Rueter adds, “We can do anything on the menu to your dietary specifications.”

Other customer favorites are his grilled cheese sandwiches, described as, “Sourdough loaded with ooey-gooey and crispy-wispy cheese,” and the much-loved classic bacon, lettuce and tomato. Rueter confides that when tomatoes aren’t in season, he switches it up.

“From a BLT it becomes a BLP — bacon, lettuce and persimmon,” he said, adding, “I swear, in three months, only one person noticed and said something. One guy came back saying, ‘This is amazing! I was drooling in the car as I was eating it.’”

Asked what he enjoys the most about the market, Rueter is quick to answer.

“No walls,” he said. “I’m not working in a kitchen. Plus, I can see who I’m cooking for.”

He enjoys that immediate connection between customer and chef and the pleasure of watching them enjoy the food he’s prepared just for them. In response to a recent customer’s query, “Can I have my egg over easy?” Rueter answered, “You sure can.” He continued with an infectious grin, “There are 118 different ways to cook eggs. Well, 119. Someone once asked me to poach an egg in basil and olive oil. But aside from that, there haven’t been any new methods since Brillat-Savarin in the late 1700s.”

For those of you playing at home, Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin was a French lawyer and politician, who, as the author of “The Physiology of Taste,” gained fame as an epicure and gastronome.

The one topic Rueter returns to repeatedly is the importance of supporting local farmers, showing people what can be made with their produce.

“The faster products move from farm to table,” he said, “the tastier, and healthier, they are.”

This is the latest of an ongoing series in which Katie Watts visits vendors of all kinds at the Petaluma Farmers Market.