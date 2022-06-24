Subscribe

Freshtival: HenHouse’s Freshtivus for the Rest of Us

HOUSTON PORTER
June 23, 2022, 5:32PM

No, this is not Seinfeld’s “Festivus,” but HenHouse Brewing Company’s “Freshtival,” a celebration of beer and the art of beer freshness. HenHouse held their inaugural Freshtival in the fall before the pandemic, so this is the first time back and is sure to be an incredible event for beer lovers. Fresh beer may not seem like a big deal, or even a novel idea, but when it comes to hoppy beers, freshness is everything and HenHouse has helped lead the industry by not only adding “drink by” dates to all their cans, but they will even remove beer from a retailer’s shelves and replace it with fresh cans if they see the original cans are getting old.

The big deal with Freshitval, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, from 1 to 6 p.m. at SOMO Village (1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park), is the collection of extremely fresh beers that will be on tap for that one day. There will be over 80 breweries serving 150 beers, “presented in perfect, brewery-fresh condition,” with none over seven days old. This is unprecedented, other than maybe at Freshitval 2019. Even in a brewery taproom, the beers even coming from a freshly tapped keg may have been in that keg for weeks, meaning it is not as fresh as it could be. If you like the flavor of fresh hops, this is the event for you.

The list of breweries is massive and can be found at henhousebrewing.com, where tickets can also be purchased for $64 until June 11, when prices jump to $74, and $25 for non-drinkers. There will also be five different musical acts for entertainment, a community market, and six food vendors – Camacho’s Southern Style BBQ, Galvan’s Eatery, Adobos N’ More, Reggae Rasta Styles Authentic Jamaican Food, Sally Tomatoes and Diggy Dogs Gourmet Sausages. (COVID and conduct policies are listed on the Eventbrite ticket page.)

Francis Walter Collings, right, with many buckets of eggs collected at Collings Ranch in Two Rock during the 1930s. (Sonoma County Library)
The devil is in the details

The first Deviled Egg Competition is finally here, this Saturday, June 4, from noon to 2 p.m. at Barber Lee Spirits and Barber Cellars. I am honored to be one of the judges and look forward to tasting all the creative egg-filling creations. This year’s event is limited to just 65 competitors, but at three dozen eggs per entry, means that even after us judges chow down to find a winner, there will be plenty of eggs for the public to try. Tasting tickets will be on sale at the event for $15 for five eggs and $30 for 11 eggs, with all egg proceeds being donated to Petaluma People’s Services Center. There are still a few spots available to compete, with the deadline being Friday, June 3, so visit either of the Barber websites (barbercellars.com, barberleespirits.com) to enter. If you’ve ever been told by potluck recipients or game-day guests that your deviled eggs are really something else, throw your hat in the ring and see what the judges think.

And for those who have asked me how the units work for a deviled egg, here is what I found, which confirms my intuition. A deviled egg is a half of an egg. To “devil” an egg, you hard boil it, then cut it in half and then remove yolk and refill that void in the now undressed egg with some sort of egg yolk whipped concoction. Because you would never expect someone to bring you egg cup halves upon the request -- “hey, grab me one of them deviled eggs, would you?” -- a deviled egg is one half of a dressed up hard-boiled egg. If you would like a bit more logic added, “deviling” an egg produces two deviled eggs, not one that is then served as halves. However, you are free to disagree, but when I am judging deviled eggs this Saturday, I am sure I will only judge one “cup” from each competitor, and will simply be asking for “one deviled egg,” not “half a deviled egg.” The devil is in the details, no?

Petaluma Art & Visitors Center. Volunteers prepare walkway for a remodel after act of vandalism on October 6th. The new remodel will match the Smart Train remodel plans. The Volunteers were provided breakfast burrotos from Luma Resturant, Lunch from Mountain Mike's Pizza, and Coffee from Petaluma Coffee Company.
Artistic night

The Petaluma Art Center will hold their special summer solstice fundraiser on Saturday, June 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. at their 230 Lakeville St. location, to celebrate Petaluma’s creative community by allowing guests to see the current exhibits, and raise funds for future projects. Along with live music from guitarist Douglas Cross and a first look at the new “Common Threads: Art and Fiber” exhibit, later on there will be dancing with DJ Val, who just so happens to be a former director of PAC. Tickets are currently on sale at petalumaartscenter.org for just $25.

Of course, there will be food and wine, plus silent auctions with items from Barber Lee Spirits, McEvoy Ranch, Flower Casita and many more local makers, but what really has me interested is that food is being provide by Jupiter Foods (jupiterfoods.com). Jupiter Foods is the boutique grocer located at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and Western Avenue. We buy from them regularly and receive their newsletter, so we know that owner Daniel Bleakney-Formby is serious chef in his own right, and are excited to see what he whips up for this event. I highly encourage all home chefs to sign up for his newsletter in order to learn what is fresh and in season, but also the delicious and creative ways those items can be used, as well hints of seasonal products that can be used in the alternative for things that are not currently being harvested.

While on the topic of the Petaluma Art Center, I will be one of the two guest speakers to take the stage on the evening of Wednesday, July 27, as co-host of Idea Lounge, which “pairs two unlikely speakers musing on unrelated topics, then invites the audience to uncover unexpected connections through questions and continued conversation. One speaker is always from the arts in some form, the other not.” I believe I am the “not” artist even though I like to think of Petaluma’s food scene as the culinary arts. But then again, I just eat the food and write about the people – I don’t actually create any of the incredible dishes. Postponed from January due to omicron, the Idea Lounge is held at Barber Lee Spirits, it usually lasts about an hour, and tickets will be on sale soon at PAC’s website.

Sonoma Family Meal

In very exciting news, Sonoma Family Meal is holding a grand opening for its new community kitchen, which is based out of the space formerly occupied by Anna’s Seafood, up on the north end of town. I believe the event is invite only, but it signals a wonderful new era for our county and the effort to get food into the hands of those that need it, both during emergencies, as well as the rest of the time. I was honored to receive an invitation to tour the facility a few weeks back, way ahead of the scheduled opening, and got a chance to learn more about Sonoma Family Meal’s mission and their plans for this space from executive director Whitney Reuling and head chef Heather Ames, both of whom have interesting back stories of their own. We will run a feature article in the Argus about Sonoma Family Meal in the next few weeks to go over their current and future plans, which include everything from meal preparation/distribution to classes, ranging from cooking to sustainability. In the meantime, for more information, visit sonomafamilymeal.org. This is likely to shape up to be another great volunteering opportunity here in Petaluma.

Warm chocolate chip cookies from Crumbl Cookies. (Courtesy of Crumbl Cookies)
Crumbl Cookies opens

Crumbl Cookies will hold a grand opening this Friday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to midnight, at their newly christened 179 N. McDowell Blvd. location, between the Verizon store and Bank of America, across the parking lot from Big 5. (I believe the former tenant was a Massage Good Balance, which closed during the pandemic.) If you have not yet visited a Crumbl Cookies, they offer cookies with unique flavors, which rotate through weekly, always giving fans new options. According to the website, this week’s flavors are milk chocolate chip (which is their most famous cookie and is always on the menu), plus pink doughnut, lemon crinkle, s’mores, walnut fudge brownie and cookie dough. I have also read that the franchise has started offering ice cream, so I will be checking into that and reporting back. Full take-out, curbside and delivery will start on Wednesday, June 8. Crumbl also offers cookie catering to “make your next event sweeter.”

Efforts are underway to legalize cocktails to go permanently. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Special delivery

Known for being some of the stricter laws on the books, I am constantly surprised by how quickly our lawmakers made adjustments to alcohol laws in order to help struggling bars and restaurants during the pandemic. In the latest move, our State Sen. Bill Dodd, whose District 3 covers Napa County (and other areas north, east and south), as well as Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Sonoma, introduced a new bill (SB 846) to expand on his former bill, which allowed for the sale of to-go cocktails with take-out food orders. This bill, if passed into law, would allow for alcohol-only deliveries without food, but of course comes with plenty of licensing and restrictions to try to ensure that the delivery does not fall into the wrong hands.

The new bill, which was approved last week by a unanimous vote in the state Senate last week, and will now be considered by the Assembly, and is expected to receive approval. If approved, it will head to the governor’s desk, but with his signing of the last alcohol relief bill, speculation says he would sign this one too.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions/comments.

