Freshtival: HenHouse’s Freshtivus for the Rest of Us

No, this is not Seinfeld’s “Festivus,” but HenHouse Brewing Company’s “Freshtival,” a celebration of beer and the art of beer freshness. HenHouse held their inaugural Freshtival in the fall before the pandemic, so this is the first time back and is sure to be an incredible event for beer lovers. Fresh beer may not seem like a big deal, or even a novel idea, but when it comes to hoppy beers, freshness is everything and HenHouse has helped lead the industry by not only adding “drink by” dates to all their cans, but they will even remove beer from a retailer’s shelves and replace it with fresh cans if they see the original cans are getting old.

The big deal with Freshitval, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, from 1 to 6 p.m. at SOMO Village (1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park), is the collection of extremely fresh beers that will be on tap for that one day. There will be over 80 breweries serving 150 beers, “presented in perfect, brewery-fresh condition,” with none over seven days old. This is unprecedented, other than maybe at Freshitval 2019. Even in a brewery taproom, the beers even coming from a freshly tapped keg may have been in that keg for weeks, meaning it is not as fresh as it could be. If you like the flavor of fresh hops, this is the event for you.

The list of breweries is massive and can be found at henhousebrewing.com, where tickets can also be purchased for $64 until June 11, when prices jump to $74, and $25 for non-drinkers. There will also be five different musical acts for entertainment, a community market, and six food vendors – Camacho’s Southern Style BBQ, Galvan’s Eatery, Adobos N’ More, Reggae Rasta Styles Authentic Jamaican Food, Sally Tomatoes and Diggy Dogs Gourmet Sausages. (COVID and conduct policies are listed on the Eventbrite ticket page.)

Francis Walter Collings, right, with many buckets of eggs collected at Collings Ranch in Two Rock during the 1930s. (Sonoma County Library)

The devil is in the details

The first Deviled Egg Competition is finally here, this Saturday, June 4, from noon to 2 p.m. at Barber Lee Spirits and Barber Cellars. I am honored to be one of the judges and look forward to tasting all the creative egg-filling creations. This year’s event is limited to just 65 competitors, but at three dozen eggs per entry, means that even after us judges chow down to find a winner, there will be plenty of eggs for the public to try. Tasting tickets will be on sale at the event for $15 for five eggs and $30 for 11 eggs, with all egg proceeds being donated to Petaluma People’s Services Center. There are still a few spots available to compete, with the deadline being Friday, June 3, so visit either of the Barber websites (barbercellars.com, barberleespirits.com) to enter. If you’ve ever been told by potluck recipients or game-day guests that your deviled eggs are really something else, throw your hat in the ring and see what the judges think.

And for those who have asked me how the units work for a deviled egg, here is what I found, which confirms my intuition. A deviled egg is a half of an egg. To “devil” an egg, you hard boil it, then cut it in half and then remove yolk and refill that void in the now undressed egg with some sort of egg yolk whipped concoction. Because you would never expect someone to bring you egg cup halves upon the request -- “hey, grab me one of them deviled eggs, would you?” -- a deviled egg is one half of a dressed up hard-boiled egg. If you would like a bit more logic added, “deviling” an egg produces two deviled eggs, not one that is then served as halves. However, you are free to disagree, but when I am judging deviled eggs this Saturday, I am sure I will only judge one “cup” from each competitor, and will simply be asking for “one deviled egg,” not “half a deviled egg.” The devil is in the details, no?

Petaluma Art & Visitors Center. Volunteers prepare walkway for a remodel after act of vandalism on October 6th. The new remodel will match the Smart Train remodel plans. The Volunteers were provided breakfast burrotos from Luma Resturant, Lunch from Mountain Mike's Pizza, and Coffee from Petaluma Coffee Company.

Artistic night

The Petaluma Art Center will hold their special summer solstice fundraiser on Saturday, June 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. at their 230 Lakeville St. location, to celebrate Petaluma’s creative community by allowing guests to see the current exhibits, and raise funds for future projects. Along with live music from guitarist Douglas Cross and a first look at the new “Common Threads: Art and Fiber” exhibit, later on there will be dancing with DJ Val, who just so happens to be a former director of PAC. Tickets are currently on sale at petalumaartscenter.org for just $25.