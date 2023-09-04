Fried on a stick: A filling survey of Midwestern fair food

It was a trip like many others we have taken over the past decade, with the theme being “baseball, barbecue and breweries” – although we try to mix up the locations so as to visit as much of the United States as possible.

This year we headed to Quad Cities, which is actually five, not four, cities straddling the Iowa and Illinois border, which is to say they sit across the Mississippi River from each other.

Our goal was to continue research for an upcoming food and drink tour we plan to add to our Avant Lard Travel repertoire. With several minor league baseball teams in the area, some short track racing nearby, and plenty of breweries and barbecue joints to keep even the most red-blooded American happy, this was a fun place to visit (and in truth, not our first time to the area).

The first thing that attracted us on this particular weekend was Tug Fest 2023. What with this being the Mississippi River, where boat and barge traffic is dense on the water, one might think this is a festival celebrating towboats. (Because the Mississippi barges are pushed, not pulled, the boats are actually called pushboats.)

But in fact, Tug Fest is a tug-of-war competition, something that is quite big in the Midwest. This particular competition is unique in that teams compete across the Mississippi River by actually tugging on a half-mile, 700-pound rope stretched across the river. So not only is it not boat-related, the competition brings boat traffic to a halt for this one day each year.

Even though Tug Fest promised to add a unique twist to an otherwise common summer weekend of baseball, barbecue and breweries, what sealed the deal for these particular dates was just a couple hours west of Quad Cities and on the very same weekend: the Iowa State Fair.

Few things are as much fun as sampling all the great food booths at a state fair, and few state fairs rank as high on a foodie bucket list as the state of Iowa’s.

As if the deal needed any sweetening, fair organizers said that this year, along with there being more than 60 new food items, the Iowa State Fair boasted an equal number of food items “on a stick.”

We arrived on a Thursday afternoon, kicking things off with a tour-de-force lunch during which we tried seven of the top 10 “new food items.” Sadly, we found some to be lacking, while others were downright disappointing. The Crunchy Cool Ranch Pickle on a Stick was just OK, and was overshadowed by the Dill Pickle Fried Cheese Curds, which were excellent. We were most excited to try the Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese, but it fell short of expectations due to there being very little brisket in it.

That said, the Iowa Twinkie (pulled pork stuffed jalapeño) lived up to expectations, but the biggest hit was the Bacon Pickle Mac n’ Cheese, which we found by accident and not because of any “best of” lists. For dessert, the Dough Crazy Sweet Stick (about a dozen different cookie dough balls on a stick), Butterbeer Ice Cream Float (similar to crème soda) and Iowa Sweet Corn Ice Cream Sundae were all real winners.

After a nap and quick shower back at our hotel in Des Moines, we headed out to dinner – because despite how full we still were, we had learned of a local German-style bier hall that promised us a taste of Oktoberfest. Sure enough, Hessen Haus not only had an incredible selection of German beer on tap (nearly 50 in all), but the food was much better than expected and made for an excellent dinner experience.

We made it back to the fair the following morning, in large part because we did not want to miss the United Methodist Church’s biscuits and gravy, pecan roll, and cherry pie a la mode. Daniel Bleakney-Formby, of Petaluma’s micro-grocery store Jupiter Foods, grew up in Iowa and told us in advance that we would not want to miss this food booth, which is set up just like the lunch counter of an old diner, only without outside walls, making it possible to watch the 4H and FFA kids go by with their cleaned-up farm animals. (Iowans are so into things on a stick that at the Methodists’ food booth, they even offered up prayers on a stick.)

Like many fairs, the best food vendors are often found back where the livestock barns are, and the Iowa State Fair was no different. Next to the Methodists was the Iowa Sheep Industry Association, cooking up some of the best lamb gyros we ever had.

Although nearly full at this point, we did taste three different corndogs (Campbell’s, rattlesnake, and alligator), but none compared to our favorite Pronto Pup, which is based out of Rockaway Beach, Oregon, and is considered the inventor of the corndog. We then topped everything off with a bit more ice cream, including a lemonade creamsicle, a Thelma’s ice cream sandwich, Bauder’s caramel lighting rod sundae and some cookie dough ice cream.

And we simply could not resist getting another serving of Dill Pickle Fried Cheese Curds, if that gives you any clue what my favorite food item was at this year’s fair.

Although we did not agree entirely on how each food item ranked, the dishes that made it to both lists included the Dill Pickle Cheese Curds, Lamb Gyro, Iowa Twinkie, Bacon Pickle Mac n’ Cheese, Butter Beer Float and Sweet Corn Ice Cream.