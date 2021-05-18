Friedman’s wants your Petaluma restaurant recommendations

Friedman’s Home Improvement is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and as a special thanks to the community where they first started, is reaching out to support other Petaluma businesses, especially our local restaurants. To this end, they are buying gift cards from Petaluma restaurants and are soliciting opinions to help them decide where. Go to https://loom.ly/WtWp2Yg and you, too, can participate. They ask for your name and your restaurant recommendation, as well as “Why are you nominating this restaurant?” This is an important question because this should be more than simply a popularity contest. Petaluma is a close-knit community so if you know that a particular restaurant or its workers have been struggling, please share that information. The deadline for entries is Friday, May 21. Follow Friedman’s social media pages to stay updated.

Adobe Creek Brewery

Not to be confused with Adobe Road Winery, another local favorite purveyor of excellent elixirs, Adobe Creek Brewery is opening a satellite taproom in Theatre Square. Adobe Creek started in Novato in 2017 and we always try their brews whenever we run into them on a local menu because we’ve always found their beers to be well crafted. Their styles run the gamut, with their beers appealing equally to the IPA crowd as they are to the malt-forward continental beer-loving crowd. Even their specialty beers, such as sours, are spot on.

I reached out to the owners/founders Tim Hemmelgarn and Jonathan MacDonald (also the head brewer) and received an immediate response, which says a lot about their enthusiasm at opening up a Petaluma location. “We are very excited to open up a satellite taproom in Petaluma and can't wait to start pouring beer up there. … We are hoping to get up and running as soon as possible, but of course have the permitting process to navigate at first.” Both Tim’s and Jonathan’s significant others are from Petaluma, so the expansion was a natural one. What with the rumors of the closing of Petaluma’s only downtown brewery, Adobe Creek’s taproom will be a particularly welcome sight once they get up and running.

Other Theatre Square openings

In the same press release that announced Adobe Creek Brewery, Theatre Square reminded readers that Urban Deli plans to open in June, a name I reported on a few months ago when I first observed the Urban Deli sign hanging along the Boulevard side of the square. And although Sol Food is tight-lipped towards the “media,” even little ole’ me, Theatre Square reports that Sol Food is still planning to open, although it will be later in 2021. Although missing from the press release, don’t forget that Carvin’s Candy Emporium is coming to the old Sweet Zone location, at least according to the sign in the window that we reported on a couple of weeks ago.

The interior of Dempsey's Restaurant and Brewery shortly after the pandemic shutdown last year.(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

Dempsey’s done?

If you are wondering about all the Dempsey’s rumors, according to a family friend of the owners, Dempsey’s will not be reopening. They have made no formal announcement on their website or other social media pages and my attempt to reach management/ownership via phone and internet was fruitless but in answer to a Facebook inquiry, that family friend broke the bad news. Dempsey’s had previously announced it would re-open in spring, when the weather got nicer, however that appears to have been optimistic.

Coffee, anyone?

If you are looking for a new brew of a different ilk, Pink Owl Coffee is the latest java shop to give the location next to Whole Foods a try. A former Taylor Lane and/or Taylor Made Coffee location, Pink Owl has revamped the space and held their grand opening last week. If that name sounds familiar, Pink Owl has another shop in San Rafael.

Vegan brunch

Ambrosia Indian is holding another Vegan Mezze Platter brunches this coming Sunday, May 23, with complimentary mimosas with each platter. Reservations should be made by calling 238-5105.

Doing good at Don Pancho’s

With little fanfare for themselves, Don Pancho’s has continually supported the Petaluma nonprofit community by offering “dine and donate” days to anyone who asks. From elementary schools to sports teams, Don Pancho’s never says no, and for this, they deserve some recognition, if not a visit or two. While speaking with friends recently, Don Pancho’s actually came up in conversation with general agreement that above everything else, their great food and service makes them one of the best kept secrets of Petaluma food scene. Tucked away next to CVS pharmacy, in the “Kmart Shopping Center,” Don Pancho’s often gets overlooked. From burritos to crispy tacos to a great seafood menu, it is an all-around winner. And if the excellent parking isn’t enough of an added bonus to draw you in, you can always order Don Pancho’s delivery through Petaluma Food Taxi.