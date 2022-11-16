Subscribe

From cafe art to abundant holiday spirit

Don’t miss Jonny Hirschmugl’s art at Petaluma Coffee & Tea – and the Miracle Bar at Brewsters.|
HOUSTON PORTER
November 16, 2022, 1:24PM
Although a lover of art, I usually don’t talk about it much here – after all, this is a food column. However, Petaluma Coffee & Tea will host a local artist on Friday, Nov. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., so we are getting a little food-and-art crossover here. This artist is one of my favorites anywhere, and lucky for me, he’s also a local, meaning I get to see his work all the time.

The name Jonny Hirschmugl may not yet sound familiar to all readers, but it is likely you have seen his paintings around town, especially the mural across the front of Petaluma Coffee & Tea and the numerous paintings hung on the walls over the years at Maureen Mcguigan's Mail Depot at 4th and C. One of our favorite “murals” of Jonny’s is the electrical/phone box that stands near the intersection of Washington and the Boulevard, at the Lemongrass Thai Noodle corner. Maybe it is a “terroir” thing, but for some reason Jonny’s paintings always catch my eye and resonate with me.

Miracle Bar returns

Did you ever look at the island of Christmas decorations and lights at Costco or Grocery Outlet and think that the lot of them would just about be enough holiday cheer to properly blanket both the inside and outside of your home? Well, that’s pretty much what the Miracle Bar at Brewsters Beer Garden is (www.brewstersbeergarden.com). Returning for its fourth year, Brewsters’ Miracle Bar will be in effect from Nov. 21 to Jan. 6, with a tree lighting ceremony Monday, Nov. 21, at 5:30 p.m.

The larger Miracle Bar phenomenon exploded onto the bar scene in the mid-2010s, when a New York City bar owner was in the middle of a remodel and his mom suggested he have some fun for the holidays and do an ornament explosion. After its initial success, they expanded the idea to several additional bars, and within just a few short years are now global. Brewsters was one of the first West Coast bars to receive permission to be a Miracle Bar, which comes with holiday-themed drinks in Santa Pants and Santa-Rex souvenir mugs.

However, before you start thinking there is no method to the madness and that this is just an ornament and light explosion, there is actual order to the chaos. Think of it is if every lighted house along B and D Streets was overlayed and intertwined. Upon first entering Brewsters, it can be a bit overwhelming, but as you tuck into your first drink and snack, things will start to come into focus and you will start to notice themes throughout the decorations. My past favorite was the platoon of Santa and elves parachuting in over the bar.

At the end of this year’s season, says Miracle Bar, 10% of all proceeds from the sale of Santa Pants, Christmas Carol Barrel and Santa Heads signature glassware will be donated to the Seva Foundation, a global nonprofit eye care organization that works with local communities around the world.

Two holiday fairs

Barber Cellars, always the arbiters of community good will, will host two holiday food and craft fairs this year, with the first being Petaluma’s Sixth Annual Holiday Food Fair on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom of Hotel Petaluma. Tickets are required, but are free, and will include your choice of timed entry so you can connect with your family and friends while visiting your favorite vendors. This is a great way to stock your pantry for your holiday table with locally produced products and maybe pick up a few holiday gifts for the foodies in your family.

Although an indoor farmer’s market of sorts, there will be no food sampling inside this year, however there will be vendors offering tasty treats in the hotel’s courtyard. “There will be meat, charcuterie, cheese producers, jams, wine, whiskey, bread, pastries, chocolate, honey, candy, everything!” organizers say. “This is a super specialized farmer's market grocery store experience to help you get your Thanksgiving table ready and to help our local food artisans continue to thrive.” For ticket reservation and more information, including an updated vendors list, visit www.holidayfoodfair.com. This event benefits Petaluma People Services.

The second of Barber Cellar’s organized fairs is the Holiday Makers Gift Fair, also held in the ballroom of Hotel Petaluma, but this one is Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 4-7 p.m. Get all of your holiday shopping done early while supporting over 20 local makers. This fair benefits North Bay Animal Services, who will hold their Santa Paws event in tandem with this event. The organizers are also hoping to have carolers on hand. This event also requires tickets, but they are also free and can be secured at www.barbercellars.com/holidaymakersfair.com.

Both fairs will have an additional charitable aspect, Lorraine Barber tells me. “The vendors will be contributing an item of theirs to the charity prior to the event and the charity will put those items together into baskets for a raffle that they will be conducting at the time of the events.”

And a merchant fair too

Petaluma downtown merchants will hold their Petaluma Merchant Holiday Open House and Kentucky Street Marketplace on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Start your holiday shopping day off with breakfast at one of our many downtown eateries, from Mr. Mom’s to Sax’s Joint to North Bay Cafe to Hallie’s, to any of the other great downtown restaurants offering breakfast, before visiting over a dozen downtown shops offering special holiday deals and treats. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand and there will be live holiday music and facepainting.

Although prepackaged food goods, such as preserves, honey, baked goods, etc., will be available in the stores, there will be no food vendors/booths as part of this event because the downtown merchants want to encourage guests to support our local restaurants. On that note, don’t forget about restaurant gift certificates for the holiday gift giving season. I have heard from some that they shy away from giving those because they could be seen as impersonal, but for me, it’s my favorite kind of gift. A gift of food is always welcome, and a gift of a dining experience even more so. And I remember that gift for years to come, especially when someone gives me a restaurant certificate to one of their favorites.

In alphabetical order, here are a list of participating merchants and some of the special things they are offering. Artaluma (145 Keller St.) will hold the Grand Opening of their “artisan shop, offering handcrafted gifts and creativity kits for artists and makers of all ages.” Hot chocolate will be served all day and 4 p.m. will usher in the debut performance of the The Artaluma Riffs Show Choir. Avid Coffee is offering discounted coffee subscriptions. Benedetta Skin Care (18 Petaluma Blvd. N.) will have hostess gifts. Fiber Circle Studio (113 Kentucky St.) will have a yarn pom pom making station inside the store and says that these pom poms “can be used to decorate gifts in place of plastic bows, or turned into keychains to give as a gift.” Meet Gryn and Grump, the Goblin Brothers at Goblin Bros Games (133 Kentucky St.) and enjoy some free holiday treats in Gryn’s Game Garden. The Great Petaluma Mill’s shops will all be offering holiday specials. This is also the spot to visit with Santa, grab some treats and make some of your own holiday ornaments. Hollingsworth Jewelers Gallery (5 Petaluma Blvd. N.) is holding a holiday sale and a no sales tax discount, as well as a holiday giveaway (one per family) will have holiday treats. Marmalade Sky Floral Design (123 Kentucky St.) will have a nonprofit fundraiser gift wrapping station. Passeggiata Style (formerly Shoes, at 7 Western Ave.) will have light refreshments and Prosecco while you shop, along with in-store special offers. Petaluma Community Acupuncture (21 Kentucky St.) will have free tastings of products to boost immunity and lower stress and will offer 20% off their gold star immunity products. Roundtable (131 Kentucky St.) is offering a $5 medium pizza with the purchase of a large specialty pizza. Sensational Skin (182 Keller St.) will have homemade holiday decor, ornaments, garland, wreaths, and more. Sonoma Spice Queen, in her new space at 9 4th St., will have sweet treats, warm drinks and raffle prizes. Meet the various dealers at Summer Cottage Antiques (153 Kentucky St.) while enjoying drinks and appetizers. The Hunter & The Bird (6 Petaluma Blvd.) will be focused on its Petaluma “Chick City” clothing line for the street fair. Thunderbolt Ayurveda (133 1/2 Kentucky St.) has a large selection of mini chai tea bags, warming winter body oils and scrubs and other mindful gifts. VIBE Gallery (1 Petaluma Blvd. N., which is at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and B Street for those who may not know where the epicenter of the Boulevard is, before it casts out into its “North” and “South” addresses) will have a hands-on ornament making craft project, refreshments and live holiday music. Ziz Land (210 4th St. Ste. B) is a local boutique and will be offering a handcrafted broom ornament giveaway as well as a holiday raffle for a $50 gift certificate.

Pies for COTS

The Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma (www.JewishPetaluma.com) will be baking pumpkin pies for COTS on Wednesday, Nov. 23, start at 4:30 p.m. at their 205 Keller Street location. This is a “CTeen” event, so open to all high schoolers. CTeen is the Chabad Teen Network and is a “dynamic network for Jewish teens of all backgrounds that offers awesome meaningful programs which harnesses the incredible potential of teenagers bringing purpose, self-discovery and giving to their communities.” RSVP to Devorah at 619-602-2849.

Painting for vets

Special thanks to Sherri Nelson for posting a flyer to the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook about an upcoming veterans’ fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 5 p.m. The event will be hosted at the Petaluma Veterans of Foreign Wars building (also simply known as the Petaluma Vets Hall) at 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S., next to the bowling alley. Although primarily a paint party, which I assume is one of those events where you get to paint something basic but beautiful, with the tutelage of a local artist, there will be food available from the likes of Megdelena’s Savories & Sweets and raffles and prizes from the likes of Seared. Local artist Lisa Pedrani will be on hand teaching the class and seats are limited, so book soon by calling Sherri at 304-4252. Tickets are $40 and include appetizers and one drink ticket and can be purchased at the door, although reservations should be made in advance.

Latke challenge

The Latke Masterchef challenge is back after a Covid hiatus so sign up now for your chance to take home the coveted Latke trophy. The ultimate Chanukah cookoff, the event will be hosted at the Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma on Sunday, Dec. 4, starting at 6 p.m. All supplies and ingredients will be provided and yours truly will be one of the honored guest judges. Also behind the judging table will be Nick Gordon of Petaluma Food Taxi, Joel Baecker and Naomi Crawford of Lunchette, Joe and Shaina Ferraro of Penngrove Market, Nicolas and Clare Abrams of Ethel’s Bagels, and joining us from Valley Ford’s Estero Café will be Samantha and Ryan Ramey. Talk about a group of local foodies! However, this event is all about spending an evening with both newly found and longstanding friends while enjoying the gourmet Chanukah delicacy that are latkes (a potato pancake, of sorts.. Even if you have never made latkes before, consider throwing your chef’s hat in the ring because this is one of the most fun competitions I have judged. You might even be able to get some latke recipe and cooking advice from past champions Brooke Bregman (2019) and Marci Jo Howard (2018). Or just come out and watch, and then taste what the competitors come up with. Other Chanukah treats and refreshments will be available to enjoy. Tickets are $18 for singles and $30 if you bring a friend. Visit www.jewishpetaluma.com/masterchef for more information and to sign up or purchase tickets.

Email houston@avantlard.com with your questions, comments and tips.

