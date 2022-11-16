From cafe art to abundant holiday spirit

Although a lover of art, I usually don’t talk about it much here – after all, this is a food column. However, Petaluma Coffee & Tea will host a local artist on Friday, Nov. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., so we are getting a little food-and-art crossover here. This artist is one of my favorites anywhere, and lucky for me, he’s also a local, meaning I get to see his work all the time.

The name Jonny Hirschmugl may not yet sound familiar to all readers, but it is likely you have seen his paintings around town, especially the mural across the front of Petaluma Coffee & Tea and the numerous paintings hung on the walls over the years at Maureen Mcguigan's Mail Depot at 4th and C. One of our favorite “murals” of Jonny’s is the electrical/phone box that stands near the intersection of Washington and the Boulevard, at the Lemongrass Thai Noodle corner. Maybe it is a “terroir” thing, but for some reason Jonny’s paintings always catch my eye and resonate with me.

Miracle Bar returns

Did you ever look at the island of Christmas decorations and lights at Costco or Grocery Outlet and think that the lot of them would just about be enough holiday cheer to properly blanket both the inside and outside of your home? Well, that’s pretty much what the Miracle Bar at Brewsters Beer Garden is (www.brewstersbeergarden.com). Returning for its fourth year, Brewsters’ Miracle Bar will be in effect from Nov. 21 to Jan. 6, with a tree lighting ceremony Monday, Nov. 21, at 5:30 p.m.

The larger Miracle Bar phenomenon exploded onto the bar scene in the mid-2010s, when a New York City bar owner was in the middle of a remodel and his mom suggested he have some fun for the holidays and do an ornament explosion. After its initial success, they expanded the idea to several additional bars, and within just a few short years are now global. Brewsters was one of the first West Coast bars to receive permission to be a Miracle Bar, which comes with holiday-themed drinks in Santa Pants and Santa-Rex souvenir mugs.

However, before you start thinking there is no method to the madness and that this is just an ornament and light explosion, there is actual order to the chaos. Think of it is if every lighted house along B and D Streets was overlayed and intertwined. Upon first entering Brewsters, it can be a bit overwhelming, but as you tuck into your first drink and snack, things will start to come into focus and you will start to notice themes throughout the decorations. My past favorite was the platoon of Santa and elves parachuting in over the bar.

At the end of this year’s season, says Miracle Bar, 10% of all proceeds from the sale of Santa Pants, Christmas Carol Barrel and Santa Heads signature glassware will be donated to the Seva Foundation, a global nonprofit eye care organization that works with local communities around the world.

Two holiday fairs

Barber Cellars, always the arbiters of community good will, will host two holiday food and craft fairs this year, with the first being Petaluma’s Sixth Annual Holiday Food Fair on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom of Hotel Petaluma. Tickets are required, but are free, and will include your choice of timed entry so you can connect with your family and friends while visiting your favorite vendors. This is a great way to stock your pantry for your holiday table with locally produced products and maybe pick up a few holiday gifts for the foodies in your family.

Although an indoor farmer’s market of sorts, there will be no food sampling inside this year, however there will be vendors offering tasty treats in the hotel’s courtyard. “There will be meat, charcuterie, cheese producers, jams, wine, whiskey, bread, pastries, chocolate, honey, candy, everything!” organizers say. “This is a super specialized farmer's market grocery store experience to help you get your Thanksgiving table ready and to help our local food artisans continue to thrive.” For ticket reservation and more information, including an updated vendors list, visit www.holidayfoodfair.com. This event benefits Petaluma People Services.

The second of Barber Cellar’s organized fairs is the Holiday Makers Gift Fair, also held in the ballroom of Hotel Petaluma, but this one is Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 4-7 p.m. Get all of your holiday shopping done early while supporting over 20 local makers. This fair benefits North Bay Animal Services, who will hold their Santa Paws event in tandem with this event. The organizers are also hoping to have carolers on hand. This event also requires tickets, but they are also free and can be secured at www.barbercellars.com/holidaymakersfair.com.