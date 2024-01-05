The Petaluma Garden Club is celebrating its 100th year in 2024, and has planned several events to mark a full century of helping to make Petaluma beautiful. Garden club members love their history, the opportunity to learn more about gardening and the lifelong friendships they have made.

“We have such a rich heritage that we have inherited,” said Petaluma Garden Club President Patricia Souza. “As we go forward, we want to honor that heritage.”

The centennial anniversary actually came as a surprise as club members previously thought the club began in 1939. Last year while researching the club’s history for the Finding Our Roots exhibit at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, old newspaper articles ‒ including an Argus-Courier article ‒ provided important historical clues to the actual beginnings of the garden club.

In May of 1924, Petaluma High School adult education students formed a garden club. This is now recognized as the genesis of the PGC. It’s worthy of mention that much of the work the garden club does was also inspired by the Petaluma Ladies Improvement Club that began in 1896.

Through the years, the club has kept busy working on numerous Petaluma beautification projects, like planting trees and flowers around the city, as well as education programs, flower shows, garden tours and more.

The first celebratory event of 2024 will be a potluck luncheon at the Veterans Hall for PGC members on January 8. They’ll enjoy a slideshow of photographs from over the years and storyboards from the Finding Our Roots show.

“It will be a lovely luncheon where members can really socialize and enjoy one another's company,” said Mary Alden, Chair of the PGC 100th Anniversary Committee.

On January 15, the club is inviting the public to join them from 10 a.m. until noon for a day of service in recognition of Martin Luther King Day. They’ll be cleaning up the rose beds around the train depot station. Master gardeners will be on hand showing everyone how to trim roses.

“We had a great turnout of people last year, who really seemed to love, you know, digging in and helping clean up that whole area and make it look nicer for when people get off the train,” Alden said.

In February, on a date to be announced, the PGC will hold an event at the rose garden in Wickersham Park.

“We will have a ceremonial planting of a New Dawn Rose,” Alden said. “It was developed around 1930.” Wickersham Park was donated to the city in 1939, making the 1930s rose a perfect addition.

“The beautification project in Wickersham Park has been like the heart of the garden club,” Alden said. “The garden club has been very actively involved in maintaining the roses.”

On March 7, to celebrate Arbor Day, the garden club will plant a tree in the Meadow Elementary School courtyard with the assistance of a second grade class. The school will be watering and tending to the tree as it grows.

In April, the garden club is hosting a poster contest for the students of Petaluma’s three high school art classes in recognition of the 100th anniversary of both the garden club and Hotel Petaluma. The winners will receive cash prizes and their posters will be on display in the Hotel Petaluma lobby for a month.

On May 13, the garden club will hold a celebratory luncheon for members at Hotel Petaluma.

“They (Hotel Petaluma) have very graciously offered the club the use of the ballroom for our luncheon, so we're very appreciative,” Alden said. “It's a social celebratory opportunity for club members to have a good time and feel good about all the club has done.”

According to Souza, it’s both a privilege and an honor to serve as club president during their centennial year. She noted that the club has been growing steadily with many new and younger members, and even a few men. The club Zooms its meetings and hopes to launch a new website during this celebratory year.

“We're all learning as we're going, but for those of us who didn't grow up in this, you know, more modern age, it's a big learning curve,” Souza said.

The club oversees many other ongoing beautification projects in the community including caring for the flowers and plants in Walnut Park and at the senior center.

Long time member Evelyn Pedroni recently passed away, and in lieu of flowers the family asked people to give to the garden club.

“We received almost a thousand dollars, and her daughters have asked us to beautify the gardens at the senior center because their mother worked there for years and she loved those gardens,” Souza said.

Pedroni’s daughter Kathy Chambers is a garden club member herself, continuing a tradition of many Petaluma families with legacies of memberships in the PGC.