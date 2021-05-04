From Obi-Wan to No. 1, one vote at a time

First of all, May the Fourth be with you, and Happy Star Wars Day. Now, here’s a bit of intergalactic news that will be of interest to “Star Wars” fans and Petaluma boosters alike.

Through this Sunday, May 10, USA Today is hosting a contest to proclaim America’s top 10 “pop culture museums,” and if local volunteers and fans have their way, the No. 1 spot will soon be claimed by a certain movie-themed attraction housed in a barn on the outskirts of Petaluma.

“As every Petaluman knows, our town has had starring roles in such Hollywood films as ‘American Graffiti,’ ’Peggy Sue Got Married,’ and many others,” said Petaluma resident and community volunteer Bob Canning, in a recent note to the Argus-Courier. “But did you know that for the past 10 years it has also been home to Rancho Obi-Wan, the world’s largest collection of ‘Star Wars’ memorabilia, as certified by the Guinness Book of World Records?”

Yes, Bob, we know. And thank you.

Rancho Obi-Wan, the not-for-profit museum, created by Steve Sansweet (former head of fan relations at Lucasfilm), has welcomed thousands of "Star Wars“ fans from all over the world. Last March, of course, the pandemic pulled the plug like a Jedi Master shutting down the tractor beam on the Death Star. According to a notice on the museum’s website, the museum plans to stay closed until it can operate with its usual emphasis on fun and fan interaction.

But according to Canning, a volunteer at Rancho Obi-Wan “from the get-go,” there is a move under way to let as many people know about the place as possible, in hopes that once travel is safe again, “Star Wars” fans will flock to Petaluma to spend their money here on hotels and restaurants while visiting the museum to stand openly weeping in front of Han Solo frozen in carbonite.

“Rancho Obi-Wan is currently in the running for the title of America's Best Pop Culture Museum in ‘USA Today’s’ 10 Best,” said Canning, “and stands at Number Two out of 20 nominees on the Leaderboard.”

The national media site is running its annual Readers Choice competition, and among its many categories is Best Pop Culture Museum. And yes, as of publication, Petaluma’s celebrated repository of “Star Wars” memorabilia was still No. 2.

For the record, the current No. 1 is the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Tennessee, and hot on Rancho Obi-Wan’s heels in the No. 3 spot is the Patsy Cline Museum in Nashville, Tennessee.

All it will take for Rancho Obi-Wan to move into the top spot is, you know, some untold number of local folks becoming at least a little obsessed and joining forces (“May the Forces be With You”) to outvote the (clearly-divided) folks from Tennessee.

Wrote Canning, in full cheerleader mode, “Let’s show our Petaluma pride by voting for this homegrown treasure and make it Number One.”

Participants can vote once a day through Sunday, May 10 by going to 10best.com/awards/travel/best-pop-culture-museum. Results will reportedly be revealed after May 21.