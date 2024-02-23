From Petaluma to Vienna (and back again)

Information : To reserve a ticket call Ruth (707) 794-7313 or Elizabeth (707) 583-3340. Tickets will be available at the door however early booking is advised. To learn more about Kyle Craft visit Kylecraftviolinist.com .

On the first Sunday in March, Kyle Craft will be doing the thing he loves the most.

Craft ‒ who was born and raised in the Bay Area and has been living in Petaluma from childhood ‒ has played the violin since he began formal instruction at the age of three. The grandson of a German immigrant pianist, his grandmother’s side is “all classical musicians.” Still, Craft is the first and currently only member of his family to go professional. For now.

“I have two little nephews that I’m trying to instill my musical passion in!” he says.

A former student at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and a graduate of the Santa Rosa Symphony Music Education Department (where he now teaches violin), Craft has performed all over Northern California on a wide variety of stages, but recently added two unique experiences to the list ‒ a Danube River cruise and a horse drawn carriage, both in Vienna in June of 2023.

A love of the German language rivals Craft’s love of music.

“You could say I speak better German than I do English,” he laughs, and it’s true that a great deal of Craft’s pronunciations, mannerisms and cultural references skew European.

“My grandmother said I have the Viennese Waltz in my blood, and told me that if I want to go to Vienna I have to speak German,” he says. “In my free time ‒ people might find this shocking ‒ I rarely listen to music because that’s what I do all the time. And so when I’m driving in the car I will put on German podcasts and that’s my way of keeping it in me.”

It was listening to a pod cast by Radio Wienerlied (which translates to “Songs of Vienna”) that inspired Craft to connect with accordion player Erich Zib, who met up with him in the city of Johann Strauss last summer.

“Erich told me about these Danube River cruises that they do every Thursday for half of the year, and said ‘Why don’t you come and perform?” Craft recalls. “And so of course, I did. We played ‘The Blue Danube’ waltz, on the blue Danube River!”

As the boat drifted through the city, Craft experienced a kind of artistic satisfaction he’s rarely felt elsewhere.

“It was such an emotional experience for me to go to that city and to play this music that I think is immortal, music that everybody knows ‒ even if they don’t actually know the name,” he says. “Once you start to play it, a lot of people start to sing and dance, and that’s exactly what happened.”

Later on, while taking a horse-drawn carriage ride through the staatspark where the Strauss monument stands, Craft decided to give a free roaming concert, playing (with Zib accompanying) as the carriage drove for the next two hours.

“We were greeted by some of the soldiers of the Parliament,” Craft beams, adding, “The President of Austria walked by!”

Though he loves his trips to all parts of Europe (“I try to go back every two years, but the Pandemic, of course, put a stop to that.”), it is Vienna that has a special place in his Craft’s heart.

“It’s a place for all classical musicians,” he says. “There’s music 24/7. You can go onto the street and make your living off of that. The people there are very proud that they’re very well known for their music, and when I went there they gave me a very warm-hearted compliment by saying that ‘We’ve never heard somebody play our music just as beautiful as we do it here.’” He conspicuously blushes. “That was a very emotional moment.”

That said, Craft doesn’t see himself ever leaving Petaluma.

“It’s a very nice community,” he says. “It’s kind of amazing because I was raised with the Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Ensemble and now I’m one of their teachers, and my former teachers are still there, which says a lot. And there are many things about Petaluma that remind me of Europe.”

Producing and performing “An Afternoon in Vienna” on Sunday, March 3, at the Hermann Sons Lodge Hall in Petaluma, is one way Craft keeps both places in his heart. He became a member of the lodge after living in Germany and has produced the event annually.

“It’s a way to keep this culture alive, and this is why I became a musician,” he says, pointing out that this year’s promotional flier includes a picture from the day of Craft’s spontaneous park concert last summer. “These shows are the big dream I had,” he affirms, describing the event a including pianist Chris Alexander and soprano Rachel Walter Steiner, plus dancing and clapping and coffee and cake with whipped cream.

“Just like how they do it over there,” he says. And it’s open to everybody. You don’t even have to know how to waltz. I can’t dance, but this is still my musical dream.”