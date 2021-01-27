From screen to stage to screen

WHAT : Live reading of “The Hamiltons,” adapted for the stage from the filmed-in-Petaluma movie by Mitch Altieri and Phil Flores. Presented by Rage of the Stage Players in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

This is a horror story.

The good kind.

The year 2020 brought us many unwelcome shocks. So Petaluma movie-maker Mitchell Altieri was genuinely surprised, in a pleasant way, when he learned a few months back that a stage play, adapted 10 years ago from his now 15-year-old horror film “The Hamiltons” was going to be live-streamed in early 2021, as a celebratory “Zoom reading” from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The play, also called “The Hamiltons,” was adapted by playwright James Michael Shoberg, who directed its original premiere in 2011 with his iconoclastic theater company Rage of the Stage. Specializing in dark, grisly, alternative productions that are not for the squeamish, and which generally draw packed houses (when there’s not a deadly pandemic), the company is celebrating its 20th anniversary this season. Since all theater is being done online at the moment, and since Rage of the Stage had had a certified hit with “The Hamiltons,” Shoberg chose the bloody-and-delicious play to stream live as part of its big 2-0 birthday bash. The show takes place Sunday, Jan. 30, at 4:30 p.m. PST (7:30 p.m. EST).

Filmed in 2005, and released in 2006, the Petaluma-made horror flick has become a cult-favorite around the world. After successful screenings at film festivals, it was picked up by Lionsgate and distributed as a DVD. It did well enough to inspire a sequel, “The Thompsons,” which was filmed in the UK, where many of the movie’s most vocal fans happen to reside.

The story concerns a group of four siblings still reeling from the accidental death of their parents. They move to a new town, guided by the oldest brother, David. Gradually, teen aged Francis starts to recognize some odd behavior in his brothers and sisters, and begins to suspect that he belongs to a family of serial killers, and possibly ... cannibals.

And that’s just the beginning.

“I was really excited to hear that Jim was doing this live streaming for the company’s 20th anniversary,” admits Altieri, who directed "The Hamiltons“ along with former Petaluman Phil Flores, thw twosome working under the ear-catching pseudonym of The Butcher Brothers. ”I always loved that they turned our movie into a play, and it’s such a great way to get the story out to the world, even with theaters closed everywhere.“

So, how exactly did a low-budget, Petaluma-made horror film end up as a stage play in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania?

“The first time I watched ‘The Hamiltons’ — I think it was when it was part of the After Dark Horror Fest — I was really struck by how much the plot unfolded like a stage play,” says Shoberg. “Being a horror film, this is a weird thing to say, but it’s a very intimate film. It has a quiet intensity that is neat, and streamlined, with very clear, relatable characters. It was just crying out to be turned into a stage play.”

Shoberg writes the majority of the plays that Rage of the Stage does, often adapting old fairytales and classic stories, giving them a decidedly dark-edge spin. On the rare occasion they do existing scripts, they still get the Rage of the Stage treatment, as when Shoberg directed and starred in a production of Neil SImon’s “The Odd Couple,” and presented Oscar Grant and his friends as poker-playing dogs, and Felix Unger as a nervous cat.

“We didn’t change a line of dialogue,” he says. “But it turns out, as written, the play absolutely worked when done with cats and dogs. It was standing room only, that show.”

With “The Hamiltons,” Shoberg assumed that it would be more-or-less impossible to get a major company like Lionsgate to agree to allowing a tiny theater company in Pittsburgh turn their movie into a play. So even after his initial recognition that “The Hamiltons” could work as well on stage as on screen, he didn’t make a move for a while.

“Some time went by, and I watched the movie another time or two, and I finally thought, ‘You know what? I’m just going to roll the dice,’” Shoberg says. He attempted to get through to the filmmakers, who he only knew as The Butcher Brothers, managed to identify their representation, made a few inquiries, got a few tentative responses, but then the trail went cold. “No one said yes, no one said no, it just stopped,” he recalls. “And I still didn’t know, at that time, who the Butcher Brothers were. But I’m nothing if not incredibly stubborn, so I kept at it.”

He eventually researched the Butcher Brothers online, and found their names. By then, they’d made other names under the bloody moniker as well. Armed with this new information, Shoberg tracked down Altieri, and presented his case for putting the murderous Hamilton family on stage.