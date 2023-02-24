Front yard art: stories (and photos) wanted

Do you have unusual decorations in our front yard, now or on special occasions? Is there a great story to explain that carved wooden Yeti (or is it Bigfoot) lurking in you bushes? Is that claw-footed Victorian bathtub in your garden a genuine antique with a long local history? Do you know for certain that no one does a front yard Halloween or Christmas display better than you? We’d love to hear your stories, and maybe see some photos as well. In an upcoming issue of the Argus-Courier’s Community section, we plan to spotlight and celebrate some of Petaluma’s most interesting, surprising, weird, beautiful and all-around delightful front yard decorations. Send your stories and photos to community editor David Templeton at davidtempleton@argus-courier.com. We’ll be collecting suggestions through March 10.|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 23, 2023, 6:30PM

Do you have unusual decorations in our front yard, now or on special occasions?

Is there a great story to explain that carved wooden Yeti (or is it Bigfoot) lurking in you bushes?

Is that claw-footed Victorian bathtub in your garden a genuine antique with a long local history?

Do you know for certain that no one does a front yard Halloween or Christmas display better than you?

We’d love to hear your stories, and maybe see some photos as well.

In an upcoming issue of the Argus-Courier’s Community section, we plan to spotlight and celebrate some of Petaluma’s most interesting, surprising, weird, beautiful and all-around delightful front yard decorations.

Send your stories and photos to community editor David Templeton at davidtempleton@argus-courier.com.

We’ll be collecting suggestions through March 10.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor