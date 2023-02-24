Front yard art: stories (and photos) wanted

Do you have unusual decorations in our front yard, now or on special occasions?

Is there a great story to explain that carved wooden Yeti (or is it Bigfoot) lurking in you bushes?

Is that claw-footed Victorian bathtub in your garden a genuine antique with a long local history?

Do you know for certain that no one does a front yard Halloween or Christmas display better than you?

We’d love to hear your stories, and maybe see some photos as well.

In an upcoming issue of the Argus-Courier’s Community section, we plan to spotlight and celebrate some of Petaluma’s most interesting, surprising, weird, beautiful and all-around delightful front yard decorations.

Send your stories and photos to community editor David Templeton at davidtempleton@argus-courier.com.

We’ll be collecting suggestions through March 10.